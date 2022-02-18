Fashion Meets Lifestyle with Movetes' Newest Collection at PGA
Golf apparel brand Movetes debuts Fall/Winter 2022 collection at the PGA in Orlando, Florida. New looks and reissued favorites are a love letter to its devoted fans over the years.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Golf apparel brand Movetes debuts Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
New looks and reissued favorites are a love letter to its devoted fans over the years.
Movetes is thrilled to unveil its latest assortment of links-to-lifestyle golf attire for women. The Fall/Winter 2022 collection premiered during the PGA Show in Orlando, Fla., from January 25-28, 2022. To celebrate the six-year-old brand’s full restructuring, founder Maureen Carruthers attended the event to share details about the exciting changes and plans moving forward with new and existing accounts.
“I’m immensely proud of what we accomplished during the pandemic,” said Carruthers, who used the time to hire an entire new team from design to sales and to retool every aspect of the brand from silhouettes to accounts. “Not only do I finally have my dream team in place, but the line is more elevated and environmentally conscious than ever.”
Versatility, performance and positive actions lie at the core of every decision that Movetes makes. Its commitment to sustainability advances through partnering with overseas mills and manufacturers with sustainable practices and continuing its focus on incorporating smart tailoring and innovative materials that allow customers to play at their best level on and off the course. In addition to sourcing organic cotton and Repreve made from recycled items like water bottles, Movetes proudly launches knits in SeaCell, a sustainable cellulose fiber made from seaweed and wood.
The Fall/Winter 2022 collection balances new and reissued styles, a surprise gift for customers in response to their demand. The Eliza five-pocket pant, one of its all-time bestsellers for fit, function and fashion, returns in stretch ponte in black, navy and ivory.
“We got so many requests to bring it back,” said Carruthers, who plans to expand color-ways. “It’s also a great everyday pant to throw on with a blouse or blazer and head to dinner after your golf game. Even non-golfers swear by our Eliza pant.”
Equally versatile sweaters include the Victoria, a reissued bomber jacket style in a cashmere blend. The updated version, which debuts in a Chelsea rose shade of pink, shortens the length to 23 inches for a sportier spin that pairs well with high-waisted bottoms. Texture is also a key component, such as the Luna, a long-sleeved, quarter-zip polo sweater with a ribbed collar and cuffs; and the Ellie, a ribbed, funnel neck sweater in organic cotton. The Isabella comes in 100% cashmere in two colors, marking Movetes' return to all-cashmere pieces.
“Skorts are important to our customer, too,” said Carruthers, who introduces the style with a flattering, convenient side pocket in navy and an ice blue and ivory abstract print. “We’re also adding the Erin, a quilted vest and matching wrap mini skirt to wear over leggings.”
These new looks as well as immediates are available at our U.S. regional trade shows throughout 2022.
Movetes is represented at premier golf clubs and resort boutiques nationwide. Accounts include Destination Kohler’s American Club in Wisconsin; Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Ga.; the Country Club of Darien in Connecticut; Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla.; The Ritz-Carlton, Naples; St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla., and Indian Wells Golf Resort in California. Since the brand frequently hosts trunk shows and supports charity partners, please feel free to reach out for events and other collaborations.
“Golf really took off during the pandemic, as more people got outdoors in general, picked up a new pastime and rekindled their old love for the game,” she said.
Movetes:
Fitness trainer and avid golfer Maureen Carruthers founded MOVETES in 2016 in response to a white space in women’s golf attire. Its versatile, modern golf apparel collection and complementary activewear and accessories have grown thoughtfully through advancements in sustainability and by listening to customers about their athletic, recreation and everyday lifestyle needs. It continually strives to make a positive impact for its customers and the environment, and welcomes collaboration with others to do the same. Its motto is “Style That Drives You to Play!”
movetes.com
Instagram @movetesapparel
Facebook @movetes
Contact:
Lyla Renai Elliott
Director Wholesale Sales
lylae@movetes.com
619.997.4844
