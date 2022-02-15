Kidney Care Community Outlines Policy Priorities for 2022
Coalition’s priorities reach across the full spectrum of kidney disease, kidney failure, and transplant.
Washington, DC, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s largest non-profit kidney care coalition of more than 30 organizations, comprising patients, physicians, nurses, researchers, transplant coordinators, dialysis professionals, therapeutic innovators and manufacturers– recently announced the community’s policy priorities for 2022.
KCP is dedicated to working on issues ranging across the full spectrum of the kidney disease continuum from education and prevention to early intervention to dialysis and, finally, to transplant and post-transplant care. The recently released policy priorities document outlines four key areas of focus:
· Supporting patient choice in treatment options;
· Reforming the Medicare ESRD Benefit;
· Advancing kidney care quality; and
· Addressing issues related to COVID-19.
“Every individual living with kidney disease, end stage renal disease (ESRD), and kidney transplant must have access to a variety of appropriate, innovative treatment modalities and coverage options, regardless of their age or location,” said Michele Kimball, executive director of KCP. “This includes expanded home dialysis choice, access to innovative products and services, removing barriers for donor waitlists, living donor education, and ensuring those living with kidney disease have the same insurance options as other Americans.”
KCP notes in its policy priorities that the organization is also committed to reforming the Medicare ESRD Benefit to support innovative care options, promote patient choice, and eliminate barriers to care by seeking new payment models and preventing Congress from using ESRD-specific offsets for other policies.
Additionally, the coalition is working to advance kidney care quality by seeking to streamline the quality programs and ensure appropriate implementation for the Quality Incentive Program (QIP) and Five Star, as well as seeking the passage of the bipartisan, bicameral Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act (S. 1971/H.R. 4065).
KCP also continues to support and advocate for policies that help to best address the COVID-19 pandemic for those living with kidney disease, individuals receiving dialysis treatments, and kidney transplant recipients.
“These priorities demonstrate KCP’s ongoing commitment to advancing policies that meet patients’ needs at every stage along the care continuum,” said John P. Butler, Chair of KCP. “Our diverse membership is proud to unite around this shared vision for a future of patient-centered, quality-driven kidney care.”
To learn more about KCP’s 2022 policy priorities, Click here.
