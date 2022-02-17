Ckrowd, Africa’s Most Preferred and Premium Content Streaming Platform, Has Announced the Appointment of New Board Members, Katherine McVicker and Adeleye Fabusoro

Appointments will strengthen Ckrowd’s key focus on making an impact that matters in the communities in which it operates and strengthening the role of innovation, culture, entertainment, and technology amongst content creators to inspire change, revenue growth, and profile’s creativity, especially in lower-middle-income countries.