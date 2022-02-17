A Scavenger Hunt for Free Contemporary Art Sculptures
Los Angeles, CA, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What happens when a sculptor who likes to experiment with materials – turns to old craft cookie making from her childhood? Experimental cookie sculptures based on old European decorative keepsake cookies – given away for free in a modern day treasure hunt.
On February 16, 2022, Daniela Soberman is starting a scavenger hunt for her cookie sculptures, her take on old Slovonian Licitar cookie craft that she remembers from her childhood visits to former Yugoslavia. “I always wanted to do a contemporary take on old Yugoslav cookie craft, and I finally did.”
Daniela is offering up her experiments to the residents of Los Angeles via a scavenger hunt built around clues and GPS coordinates. “I liken it to a cross between geocaching and a treasure hunt.”
When asked why she decided to do this, Soberman replied, “Why not? I have all of these small experiments that later will be scaled up to larger sculptures. I wanted to offer these smaller experiments to people and invite them to play. It’s ok to have fun together.”
Soberman’s sculptures are scattered across Los Angeles county to ensure that no one person is able to collect all of them. Her clues are a combination of riddles and coordinates and are sure to bring smiles to contemporary art seekers.
For more information on game dates, rules, and clues, please see:
https://www.DanielaSoberman.com/game1.html
For interview requests contact:
daniela@danielasoberman.com
For more information on Daniela Soberman, please visit: www.DanielaSoberman.com
https://www.instagram.com/danielasobermanstudio/
