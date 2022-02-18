William Shatner, Michael Rooker, Carl Weathers Among Additions as Fan Expo Philadelphia Celebrity Roster Grows with "Star Trek" Stars and More
James Marsters, Brent Spiner, John de Lancie, Gates McFadden, Tim Rozon Among Standouts Scheduled to Attend at Pennsylvania Convention Center, April 8-10.
Philadelphia, PA, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Fan Expo Philadelphia celebrity lineup got a huge boost—actually, 10 of them—today with the addition of popular guests like the incomparable William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), Carl Weathers (Rocky, “The Mandalorian”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Smallville”) and others to the event, set for April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia. Tickets for the first Fan Expo Philadelphia are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/buy-tickets/.
Among the other standouts added today are “Star Trek” franchise standouts Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie and Gates McFadden, along with “Wynonna Earp” stars Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon.
The 10 join a roster that already includes Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum of "Smallville"; David Tennant of "Doctor Who"; a cast reunion of the Clerks franchise, including writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson; and the "Sons of Anarchy" trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman, as well as a full lineup of voice actors from the animation and anime world. The full list is available and updated at http://www.fanexpophiladelphia.com.
Fan Expo Philadelphia, which was produced as Wizard World Philadelphia from 2001-2019, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. Fan Expo Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend. Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, the show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests.
Fan Expo Philadelphia will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpophiladelphia.com.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
