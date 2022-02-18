General Manager & Head of Programming James DuBose Continues to Shift Paradigms at the Helm of FOX Soul
International Streaming Channel FOX Soul Celebrates Its Second Successful Year
Los Angeles, CA, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Two years ago, Fox Broadcasting Network unveiled FOX Soul, an ad-supported streaming channel aimed at African American viewers. It’s a hit and time to celebrate.
FBN has a history of providing the African American viewer with entertaining programming going back to popular series like “In Living Color,” “Martin,” and “Living Single.” However, the messaging often gets lost due to its conservative news channel. Nevertheless, FOX Soul’s interactive streaming platform was explicitly created and dedicated to the African American viewer. The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers. General Manager and Head of Programming James DuBose says, “When we first started FOX Soul in 2020 during a Pandemic, we didn’t know what to expect. All we knew was we wanted to offer ‘Our Voice, Our Truth’ and unfettered discussion of pop culture, politics, faith, and personal advice. This meant the FOX Soul would return to its FBN roots by providing shows catering to African American audiences. Therefore, we are intentional with our programing and unapologetic about our content. As a result of those decisions, we provide premium content while experiencing tremendous growth, so I am very proud.”
FOX Soul is Fox’s first live and interactive OTT (over-the-top media) service dedicated to the Black community. Although FBN owns and funds FOX Soul, Black executives are making the decisions from top to bottom and inside out. DuBose concludes, “Everyone has a voice and a story. I believe the community is better served when those voices and stories can be heard and appreciated beyond the privacy of our homes. Our purpose for the existence of FOX Soul is to provide that platform. It’s essential that we develop content that entertains, educates, and inspires. We must continue to showcase all the great attributes we have as a culture. We do that by continually recognizing our rhythms and our blues through our content.”
Connect with James DuBose on all social media platforms at @duboseofficial. Follow FOX Soul on all social media platforms at @foxsoul.
About James DuBose
Many may call veteran entertainment industry executive James DuBose a visionary, and some will say he shifts cultures, while others consider him a career maker. Whatever you think of him, he intentionally and unapologetically amplifies the voice and experiences of Black people around the globe to inspire, educate, uplift, and entertain Black audiences.
DuBose built an impressive catalog of assets known for garnering record-breaking television network numbers. He executive-produced and syndicated the entertainment show Dish Nation, E! Networks’ WAGS Atlanta, as well as the hit projects under his DuBose Entertainment banner, such as Kevin Hart’s One Mic Stand, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Monica’s Still Standing, Tiny and Toya, Toya: A Family Affair, Trey Songz: My Moment, The Michael Vick Project, Hell Date, and Comic View, among others. He has also taken his innate storytelling and creative ability to the theatre and currently has Grindstone Entertainment/Lionsgate films in development. This experience led to a rapid rise through the ranks of “Hollywood.”
Currently, DuBose serves as General Manager & Head of Programming for Fox Soul, a live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to African American viewers. In this role, he is the proudest because, as a Black executive in entertainment, he knows it means lifting as he climbs, supporting Black communities’ economic empowerment.
About FOX Soul
FOX Soul is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving unapologetically Black, consumable by all entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, FOX Soul is home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of the culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX Soul’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX Soul’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, and more. For more information on FOX Soul, visit YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.
Contact Information
Public Relations/Media Consultant
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
Jackie Bush—Vice President of Public Relations
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
213.924.9204
