A-Team Group Names 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe Award Winners
A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards today.
London, United Kingdom, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards today. The awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.
This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Alison Hollingshead, Chief of Staff, Trading Platform and Core Technology, Man Group.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2022 TTI Europe Awards. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”
The awards included 36 solutions and services categories ranging from Best High Performance Market Access Solution to Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best Cloud Operator for Trading Applications, Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets, Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues, Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment, Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy, and more.
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards visit https://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2022 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe award winners
Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner – Alison Hollingshead, Chief of Staff, Trading Platform and Core Technology, Man Group
Best Low Latency Data Feed, Direct – Exegy
Best Low Latency Data Feed, Managed – ION Group
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed – Bloomberg LP
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - LightStreamer
Best High Performance Market Access Solution - IPC
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier – Dow Jones
Best Alternative Data Platform – Nasdaq Quandl
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution – Exegy
Best Cloud Operator for Trading Applications – Amazon Web Services
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading – TNS
Best Overall Market Data Provider – Bloomberg LP
Best Market Data Inventory Platform – TRG Screen
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy – CJC
Best Trading Analytics Platform – BMLL Technologies
Best Tick Data Management Platform – OneMarketData
Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite – Aquis Exchange
Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets – BEQUANT
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues – Exberry
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool – big xyt
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution – VoxSmart
Best Market Simulation Solution – Redline Trading Solutions
Best Trade Reporting Solution – Gresham Technology
Best Buy-Side EMS – FlexTrade
Best Sell-Side EMS – Sterling Trading Tech
Best Buy-Side OMS – Charles River Development
Best Sell-Side OMS – Itiviti, A Broadridge Business
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets – FXSpotStream
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets – valantic FSA
Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) – Horizon Software
Best Smart Order Routing System – LIST
Best Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator – Options Technology
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System – Orolia
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform – Instrumentix
Best High Performance Network Services – BSO
Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment – Glue42
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy – GreenBirch
