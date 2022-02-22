Press Releases>Finance>Banking & Financial Services>A-Team Group>

A-Team Group Names 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe Award Winners

A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards today.

London, United Kingdom, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards today. The awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.

This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Alison Hollingshead, Chief of Staff, Trading Platform and Core Technology, Man Group.

Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2022 TTI Europe Awards. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”

The awards included 36 solutions and services categories ranging from Best High Performance Market Access Solution to Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best Cloud Operator for Trading Applications, Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets, Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues, Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment, Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy, and more.

A complete list of winners can be found below.

For more information on the A-Team 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards visit https://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2022 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group E: awards@a-teamgroup.com

A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe award winners

Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner – Alison Hollingshead, Chief of Staff, Trading Platform and Core Technology, Man Group

Best Low Latency Data Feed, Direct – Exegy

Best Low Latency Data Feed, Managed – ION Group

Best Consolidated Market Data Feed – Bloomberg LP

Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - LightStreamer

Best High Performance Market Access Solution - IPC

Best Machine-Readable News Supplier – Dow Jones

Best Alternative Data Platform – Nasdaq Quandl

Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution – Exegy

Best Cloud Operator for Trading Applications – Amazon Web Services

Best Managed Services Solution for Trading – TNS

Best Overall Market Data Provider – Bloomberg LP

Best Market Data Inventory Platform – TRG Screen

Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy – CJC

Best Trading Analytics Platform – BMLL Technologies

Best Tick Data Management Platform – OneMarketData

Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite – Aquis Exchange

Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets – BEQUANT

Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues – Exberry

Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool – big xyt

Best Trade Reconstruction Solution – VoxSmart

Best Market Simulation Solution – Redline Trading Solutions

Best Trade Reporting Solution – Gresham Technology

Best Buy-Side EMS – FlexTrade

Best Sell-Side EMS – Sterling Trading Tech

Best Buy-Side OMS – Charles River Development

Best Sell-Side OMS – Itiviti, A Broadridge Business

Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets – FXSpotStream

Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets – valantic FSA

Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) – Horizon Software

Best Smart Order Routing System – LIST

Best Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator – Options Technology

Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System – Orolia

Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform – Instrumentix

Best High Performance Network Services – BSO

Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment – Glue42

Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy – GreenBirch
Contact
A-Team Group
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
ContactContact
Categories