Who Will be Crowned SHEEN’s Top Model?
SHEEN Magazine’s Newest Reality Show
Greenville, SC, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SHEEN Media Group (parent company to SHEEN Magazine) is proud to announce Saturday, February 26, as the date for the premiere (and after-party) of its newest television show, “SHEEN’s Top Model.” This fashioned-based reality series follows cast members pursuing their dreams of becoming professional models.
Loosely based on the original reality series “America’s Top Model,” SMG held a national model search during 2021. The finalist was narrowed down to five, and this four women/one-man cast battled four weeks for the eminent title of “SHEEN’s Top Model.” Executive Producer William Chapman III states, “In our search, we found uniquely beautiful models and innovative fashion designers, and the world needs to meet them.” Editor-in-Chief of SHEEN Magazine, Kristyn Harris, offers, “Although this was a national search, we specifically looked in smaller cities majorly unnoticed in the fashion world and often not recognized as influencers. Executive Producer Jessica Nash says, “We created STM to highlight some of the most talented and undiscovered models in the nation. This untouched market produced some of the best talents in fashion. We are proud of our selected cast and excited to share the newly crowned ‘SHEEN’s Top Model.”
The STM premiere and after-party will be held at the Nirvana Center, 30 Howard Creek Drive, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 (starting at 6:30 pm sharp). Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sheens-top-model-official-viewing-afterparty-tickets-262249373937.
About Sheen’s Top Model
SHEEN’S Top Model is the newest reality show created by SHEEN Magazine (under the parent company SHEEN Media Group umbrella). In this fashion-themed reality series, five models battle against each other during four weeks of challenges for the possibility of winning the eminent title of “SHEEN’s Top Model.” The winner will receive a full-page spread in international SHEEN Magazine, along with endorsement deals from top beauty brands and a $500 cash prize.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news, and current trends within the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment.
SHEEN Magazine can be purchased nationally at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble. Visit us online at www.sheenmagazine.com. Stay connected; follow SHEEN Magazine on Instagram at @thesheenmagazine. You can also follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat at @sheenmagazine.
Contact Information
SHEEN Magazine
Executive Director of Public Relations—Jackie Bush
www.sheenmagazine.com
prdirector@sheenmagazine.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
213.924.9204
