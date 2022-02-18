Award-Winning Americana Singer-Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New Single "A Race Against Time”
Natalie Jean is a very rare kind of vocalist. Winning recognition across the most diverse of musical genres and quite comfortable performing in English, French and Creole.
Kensington, MD, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Natalie Jean is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of her new Americana single, titled, "A Race Against Time.”
Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.
“A Race Against Time is about what an extrovert endured the pandemic. I think that sometimes we don’t understand what everyone was going through during the pandemic. I wanted to depict the pain and the anguish of someone that is usually around other people.”
Natalie Jean is a Haitian singer/songwriter that specializes in Americana music. She can sing in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. Natalie Jean has been nominated for and won many awards for her music including 6 nominations at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, in which she won “World Artist of The Year.” Currently, she is nominated in the 2022 Wammie Awards for Best Country/Americana Artist and Best World Song. She has also won two gold medals at the Global Music Awards. Most recently, she won two medals in the January 2022 Global Music Awards. In 2021, she won Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song “I Told You No” in the Great American Songwriting Contest in the Adult Contemporary Category and a Silver Medal in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Natalie is a voting member in the Recording Academy, the organization that hosts the Grammys each year.
