Future Horizons Presents "Comics for Social and Communicative Behavior"

Arlington, TX, February 18, 2022 --( PR.com )-- In their early school years, children focus on reading, writing, and arithmetics. For success in life, social skills and a positive personality are equally important. While curricula for core school subjects are abundant, materials on social behavior and character building are harder to find.This workbook provides a clear teaching structure for these important teaching targets. It features over 130 comics of everyday problems, along with possible solutions.Eight key long-term targets are addressed, including:• reliability• teamwork• self-control• empathy• communicative competenceUsing this tool, all students can be encouraged to adopt the positive behaviors that are important in school, family and later work life.