Air Supply, Featuring Henry Gross, to Rock Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on March 26
Paradise Coast Sports Complex, which is under the new management of Sports Facilities Companies, and Gold Entertainment have added prolific singer/songwriter Henry Gross to open for Air Supply in an outdoor concert set for March 26, 2022 at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium in Naples, Florida.
Naples, FL, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paradise Coast Sports Complex, which is under the new management of Sports Facilities Companies, and Gold Entertainment have added prolific singer/songwriter Henry Gross to open for Air Supply in an outdoor concert set for March 26, 2022 at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium in Naples, Florida.
Doors open at 5 pm and Gross kicks off the show at 7 pm. Food and drinks will be available from the newly upgraded concessions. VIP viewing Skyboxes are available.
Air Supply, with special guest Henry Gross, is presented by NaplesDealers.com and Sunny 106.
Gross wrote and performed the hit song “Shannon” after a successful career as a founding member of Sha Na Na, His discography includes recording 23 albums over a 30-year solo career. A part-time Naples resident, Gross has had his songs recorded by artists as diverse as Blackhawk, The Outlaws, Judy Collins, Mary Travers from Peter Paul & Mary, Cindy Lauper, Sonny Burgess, Ronnie Milsap and All The Kings Men and more.
“Bringing in Henry Gross to what will already be a fantastic show featuring Air Supply should make March 26 truly a night to remember,” said Jack Adams, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment for Sports Facilities Companies. “Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the PCSC Stadium are tremendous venues for Collier County and music fans, and we can’t wait to rock the house that night.”
“We are excited to work with the new management team to bring this major concert to Naples and Southwest Florida,” said Jay Goldberg, President of Gold Entertainment. “The setup for this concert will be amazing, with reserved seating for everyone. I can’t imagine a better setting for an outdoor concert under the stars!”
All seats for this outdoor concert are reserved and Tickets are on sale now starting at $49. Various seating locations and prices are available and all ages are welcome. Tickets are available at both www.playparadisecoast.com and www.goldentertainment.us, or by calling TicketSearch at 888-483-8762.
Sponsorship opportunities
Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Jeff Walters, (239) 252-4382, jwalters@sportsfacilities.com
About Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Built by Collier County in 2019, Paradise Coast Sports Complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields, including a 3,500-seat multipurpose stadium, on-site recreation, and entertainment options with high-quality concessions.
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts tournaments throughout the year including youth travel soccer, lacrosse, football and more. PCSC is also home to The Factory, Collier County’s premier outdoor workout facility, numerous cultural events, and The Cove Beer and Wine Bar that features scenic sunset views.
About Sports Facilities Companies
The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for managing and developing sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 30+ managed venues and 1,500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and SFMNetwork.com.
Contact
David Wasson
239-351-9899
PlayParadiseCoast.com
