Paradise Concours Festival Set for May 11-13 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples
Naples, FL, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The inaugural Paradise Concours festival, which includes a dream car show, leading-edge artists, musicians, and culinary delicacies, is set for March 11-13 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
The festival will host a general Concours car show with nearly 1,000 special vehicles on PCSC's four professional-level synthetic turf fields and a Concours d'elegance car show with approximately 150 prestigious vehicles inside the PCSC Stadium.
Visitors can enjoy a large art show of nearly 200 booths held on the field next to the PCSC stadium and an additional 15 VIP artists and art galleries inside the stadium. Various youth activities will entertain the kids on the PCSC great lawn. These festival activities will run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Evening concerts inside PCSC Stadium are at 7:30 p.m. nightly and will be limited to 3,500 tickets per show. Greggie & The Jets, an Elton John tribute show, plays Friday, March 11. The Motowners, a Four Tops and Temptations tribute show, performs Saturday, March 12. Ben Allen Band, whose lead singer Ben Allen of Naples appeared on The Voice and in concert at PCSC in 2021, headlines the Sunday, March 13 concert.
A kickoff reception with an art auction fundraiser kicks off the festival on March 9. An I-Spy car rally traveling to different destinations around Collier County for a 50/50 prize award is on March 10.
“We have a goal to bring a multitude of different sporting, cultural and public interest events to this wonderful facility – and this car show festival is the first of many for residents of Collier County to look forward to,” said Adrian Moses, PCSC General Manager.
Paradise Concours is the brainchild of Thomas O’Riordan, an avid car enthusiast and part of the management team of the world-renowned Cars on 5th car show in Downtown Naples for over a decade.
“There is a need for an encompassing festival and Concours d’Elegance that goes beyond an automotive experience to create value for those who want to draw inspiration from dream cars, leading-edge artists, musicians, culinary delicacies, and charities that provide & inspire hope,” O’Riordan said.
The Paradise Concours art show is managed by Dr. William Barnett of Storytellers Creative Arts, a Florida 501(c)(3) faith-based organization that heals and transforms lives through the arts. Chris Rabkin, of imageProjektions, and CaliGirl Studios will manage advertising production and event promotions.
“It is an incredible honor to help launch a legacy event as unique as Paradise Concours,” Rabkin said. “It’s a unique blend of show cars, concerts, live street art, gourmet food, and support for local charities that brings a multi-dimensional twist to this multi-day festival event. The venue for Paradise Concours is perfect. PCSC offers a beautiful backdrop to deliver an event that people will talk about until it happens again the following year. I am pleased and giddy to work with incredible people crafting a show like this, and imageProjektions will do everything we can to help produce a fantastic event.”
Renowned Chef Don Splain will be managing the festival's food and beverages offering exquisite tastes. There will also be food trucks and a beer garden on the festival grounds.
“Crafting unique and unusual dishes in ways that are approachable and delicious has been my artistic celebration of excellence throughout my culinary career,” Splain said. “I am excited to be able to share my culinary creations with automotive lovers, art enthusiasts, and music fans at Paradise Concours.”
St. Matthew’s House will be managing volunteers for the festival and see the Paradise Concours festival as a perfect addition to their fundraising efforts after the Cars on 5th Naples Automotive Experience.
Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available, including video commercials. Seven hundred minutes of advertisements are available Friday-Sunday. Expected attendance to average between 25-35,000 people per day.
Six local charities will benefit from the festival - St. Matthew’s House, Salvation Army, The Fallen Officers - Robert L Zore Foundation, Storyteller Creative Arts, Boys & Girls Club of America, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.
Festival and concert tickets will be available online and at the gates. Go online to www.ParadiseConcours.com for participant registrations, vendor registrations, and attendee tickets. Advanced purchases are recommended, as some events are limited.
