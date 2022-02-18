CEE's USA Biolympiad Finals to be Hosted by Marymount University
Nation's premier biology education and testing program for high school students will take place on MU's campus.
McLean, VA, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that the 2022 USA Biolympiad (USABO) National Finals will be conducted at Marymount University on its Arlington campus from May 28 to June 9, 2022.
USABO is the nation's largest cost-free biology education testing and training program for high school students in the United States.
"CEE is proud to work with Marymount University to train the USABO National Finalists in practical and theoretical biology," said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE. "The students are some of the highest achieving biology students in the country."
"Marymount University is thrilled that CEE's USA Biolympiad will once again be held on our campus this year," said Dr. Todd Rimkus, Director of Marymount's School of Natural Sciences & Mathematics and Professor of Biology and Physical Sciences. "Our faculty are passionate about helping students succeed now and into the future, and we're looking forward to putting the spotlight on these high-achieving young adults. We're also excited to demonstrate how a STEM education at Marymount can get these students, who are the best and brightest in their generation, where they want to go in their future careers."
"This is a wonderful opportunity for USABO scholars to be exposed to Marymount University's research and faculty," said Dr. Michelle King, CEE’s USABO Manager.
Nearly 11,000 students register annually to participate in USABO's national biology exams, and the top 20 National Finalists will participate in 10 days of intense biology instruction at the USABO National Finals. The four gold medalists from USABO’s National Finals will represent the U.S. at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) in Yerevan, Armenia from July 10-18, 2022.
USABO's mission concentrates on stimulating young scholars' intellectual curiosity and developing their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in science and technology. CEE provides necessary resources for students to prepare for the exam and for exploring biological sciences. With school registration, teachers gain access to a wealth of online biology resources, including recommended readings, study guides, practice questions, guidelines, and checklists to help them prepare students for study and testing.
USABO has earned the coveted #1 Team in the World in 2011 and 2013. Each of the four members of Team USA has medaled at the IBO since first competing in 2003.
About Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
