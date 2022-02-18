Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Self Storage Facility
Phoenix, AZ, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of KW Commercial, arranged the sale of a self-storage property located in Yuma, Arizona. Yuma Self Storage sold on February 14, 2022. This property is located in the heart of Yuma and spans to almost 3 acres. Jeff Gorden represented the buyer in this transaction.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “At the Gorden Group we fuel exceptional life stories, and the purchase of Yuma Self Storage is another great example. By leveraging longstanding relationships and industry contacts, we were able to arrange an off-market transaction for a buyer in growth mode and a seller heading towards retirement. Now both are looking forward to new projects.”
Jeff Gorden, of KW Commercial is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com). Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional self-storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
