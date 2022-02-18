Gatesway Announces ARPA Grant Submission for Housing Transformation Project
Local non-profit looking to expand housing programs within Metro Tulsa and surrounding areas.
Broken Arrow, OK, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), announced that they have submitted a grant request to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program to assist with the propulsion of the Gatesway Housing Transformation Project.
A recent study in the NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery Journal revealed “having an intellectual disability was the strongest independent risk factor for presenting with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the strongest independent risk factor other than age for COVID-19 mortality.” Given the risk of infection and death in this population, we must invest in solutions to ensure that they are safe.
The first phase of the Gatesway Housing Transformation Project will expand Oklahoma’s safe, dignified housing resources for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Responding to the need for group housing that provides private bedrooms and bathrooms so this vulnerable population can avoid infection and death, Gatesway will build 12 homes housing 6 to 8 adults each. These new homes will ensure every resident Gatesway serves is provided a private bedroom and bathroom so they can easily quarantine if exposed during a pandemic. Currently, Gatesway's living settings all feature shared bathrooms, which make it very difficult to protect against virus transmission.
In Gatesway’s 60 years of serving this population, community homes have been a place where adult Oklahomans with I/DD can live safe, enriching lives, meaningful for the adults and their families throughout the state. In a community home, adults can receive daily direct care, learn new skills and increase independence, and obtain employment with the help of staff.
Creating housing solutions for this vulnerable population will impact the lives of people all over Oklahoma for decades to come, protecting adults with I/DD from experiencing abuse, neglect, homelessness, and COVID infection while providing relief and peace of mind for their families and loved ones. Gatesway wants to partner with the State to see Oklahoma become a Top 10 state in the care for this population.
About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.
Contact: Kristina Watkins
Director of Business Development
(918) 258-3900 x1489
