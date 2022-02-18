American Information Technology Corporation Chooses QCommission to Automate Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that American Information Technology Corporation has chosen QCommission to automate their sales commission process.
American Information Technology Corporation (AITC) is an IT Consulting Company with 100+ employees. They were incorporated in the state of Iowa in 1995 to provide high quality IT solutions to US corporations. They have seven (7) members in their sales and recruiting team that draw monthly commissions on their placements. They pay out a sales commission and a recruiting commission on each placement that is made.
According to Heather Hamann, AITC’s Administration Manager, “Our main problem was accuracy. Calculating the sales and recruiting commissions on 100 placements each month on an Excel spreadsheet provided too much opportunity for error. We needed something that would tally and track the commissions month after month to cut down on time and provide accurate progress reports at the drop of a hat.”
QCommission was just the sales commission solution that they were looking for. QCommission has more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, at least 150 available reports and analytics, and a reasonable price point.
When asked about their onboarding experience with QCommission, this is what Heather Hamann had to say, “The implementation and maintenance staff at QCommission have been a huge help. It took a while for us to implement the product b/c we work with the online version of QuickBooks and special steps had to be added so that we could utilize QCommission. Pam was excellent and extremely patient with me month after month while I was adjusting to using the product... for the first few months I contacted her every time I did commissions and had her run through the process with me to make sure I was doing it correctly. She was always pleasant and returned my calls promptly to accommodate my payroll deadlines.”
Heather also added, “We have been using QCommission since the beginning of this year and I am very comfortable with the process. The program has definitely taken away the headache of doing commissions. My boss and our team can be 100% confident that they are getting paid their correct commissions each month. We would recommend QCommission to any company that needs to organize their commission process.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that American Information Technology Corporation decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
