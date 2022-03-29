Prolific Co-Writers, Laya V. Smith and Kyro Dean, Announce a New Epic Fantasy Romance Filled with Magic, Fire, and Djinn

Laya V. Smith and Kyro Dean have announced their first co-written epic fantasy romance novel, The Covenant of Shihala. Published by Eight Moons Publishing, this new novel became available worldwide on March 29, 2022, in printed and eBook formats.