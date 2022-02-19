AI and UAVs to Monitor Lithuanian Road Infrastructure

AB Kelių priežiūra, a state-owned company which ensures maintenance of more than 21.000 km of national roads, joins forces with technology companies Thrust and Agmis to introduce an AI-powered drone based system for automated road inspection. This joint project, called GreenBee, aims to improve the quality and scope of road network inspection and also to reduce CO2 emissions created while performing inspection tasks.