Financial Professional Shares More Than a Name and Birthday with Famous Basketball Player
Canton, CT, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Most people recognize the name Michael Jordan when they hear it. This is something Michael T. Jordan learned early in his life. But he doesn’t just share the famous basketball player’s name. They also share a love of sports and are both highly successful individuals. And today, as the men celebrate their birthday (that’s right – they share that, too), Jordan is adding another similarity to the list – published author.
In his new book, "Mojo Momentum: Creating Motivation for Work, Life, and Your Future in a World of Obstacles," Jordan shares how to:
Generate the momentum you need to reach success with ease
Become a strong team player by making a positive impression on others
Create opportunities for growth where they may not exist
Build positive habits to help you sustain momentum
Prioritize your focus to maximize your time and effort
“Read this book with a highlighter or a pen in hand to mark the nuggets of wisdom. Jordan is successful for a reason,” says Dr. Roger Hall, a business psychologist and author of the book Staying Happy, Being Productive, “Mojo Momentum gives you an insider’s look into what got him there.”
Regarding the title, Jordan reveals, “Mojo is about authenticity,” something else he shares with the other Michael, “It occurs when you allow what you value to be the catalyst for your drive, the force behind your momentum.”
Mojo Momentum, published by Aloha Publishing, is available on Amazon now.
Aloha Publishing publishes beautiful books that help grow personal and business brands. We specialize in books for CEOs and company founders.
Aloha Publishing 839 E Winding Creek Drive, Eagle, ID 83516 (208) 447-9036 www.AlohaPublishing.com.
In his new book, "Mojo Momentum: Creating Motivation for Work, Life, and Your Future in a World of Obstacles," Jordan shares how to:
Generate the momentum you need to reach success with ease
Become a strong team player by making a positive impression on others
Create opportunities for growth where they may not exist
Build positive habits to help you sustain momentum
Prioritize your focus to maximize your time and effort
“Read this book with a highlighter or a pen in hand to mark the nuggets of wisdom. Jordan is successful for a reason,” says Dr. Roger Hall, a business psychologist and author of the book Staying Happy, Being Productive, “Mojo Momentum gives you an insider’s look into what got him there.”
Regarding the title, Jordan reveals, “Mojo is about authenticity,” something else he shares with the other Michael, “It occurs when you allow what you value to be the catalyst for your drive, the force behind your momentum.”
Mojo Momentum, published by Aloha Publishing, is available on Amazon now.
Aloha Publishing publishes beautiful books that help grow personal and business brands. We specialize in books for CEOs and company founders.
Aloha Publishing 839 E Winding Creek Drive, Eagle, ID 83516 (208) 447-9036 www.AlohaPublishing.com.
Contact
Aloha PublishingContact
Beth Berger
208-447-9036
alohapublishing.com
Beth Berger
208-447-9036
alohapublishing.com
Categories