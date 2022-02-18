Under Completes Seed Funding
Fin-Tech startup, Under, raises $2m in seed funding.
Chicago, IL, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Under has raised $2 million in seed funding as it continues to empower financial services companies to deliver better onboarding experiences for their customers.
Consumers and businesses alike are frustrated with the amount of time, data entry, and underwriting stress that takes place during the application process for merchant accounts, loans, and insurance. The team at Under is passionate about creating a better user experience that will remediate these issues and expand access to these products.
Under is looking forward to using this investment to accelerate the development of its cloud-based platform. Their platform dramatically improves the experience of applying for financial services products with next-generation digital applications, identity management, and integration workflows.
The investors in this round include M25, SaaS Ventures, SpringTime Ventures, Propellant Ventures, Service Provider Capital, and Harvard Business School Angels Chicago. Their experience and guidance will create value for the business in the years ahead.
Existing financial services companies, payment facilitators, ISOs, & processors should get in touch so that Under can help them acquire more customers with a simple "no-code" implementation of their platform. Additionally, Under is hiring engineers and would love to hear from those who are looking to work with server-less architecture at a fast-growing FinTech startup.
Jeff Shea
CEO
Under, Inc.
Consumers and businesses alike are frustrated with the amount of time, data entry, and underwriting stress that takes place during the application process for merchant accounts, loans, and insurance. The team at Under is passionate about creating a better user experience that will remediate these issues and expand access to these products.
Under is looking forward to using this investment to accelerate the development of its cloud-based platform. Their platform dramatically improves the experience of applying for financial services products with next-generation digital applications, identity management, and integration workflows.
The investors in this round include M25, SaaS Ventures, SpringTime Ventures, Propellant Ventures, Service Provider Capital, and Harvard Business School Angels Chicago. Their experience and guidance will create value for the business in the years ahead.
Existing financial services companies, payment facilitators, ISOs, & processors should get in touch so that Under can help them acquire more customers with a simple "no-code" implementation of their platform. Additionally, Under is hiring engineers and would love to hear from those who are looking to work with server-less architecture at a fast-growing FinTech startup.
Jeff Shea
CEO
Under, Inc.
Contact
Under, Inc.Contact
Jeff Shea
888-748-1736
www.under.io
Jeff Shea
888-748-1736
www.under.io
Categories