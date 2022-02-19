Intellizence Data Products Are Now Available Through the AWS Data Exchange for APIs
Intellizence, Inc, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered market intelligence platform, is excited to announce that Intellizence data products are now available through AWS Data Exchange for APIs.
Toronto, Canada, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- During the recently concluded Amazon Web Services (AWS) re: Invent conference, AWS Data Exchange announced an API-based integration capability.
This capability enables AWS Data Exchange customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party application programming interfaces (APIs) with consistent authentication. Data APIs enable users to access and analyze data efficiently and in bulk, simplifying the process for everyone from developers to information technology (IT) administrators.
Intellizence is an AWS Software Partner and a Launch Partner of AWS Data Exchange for APIs. “Intellizence APIs let power applications and models quickly with near real-time business events data without having to build ad-hoc data pipelines to ingest, process, and analyze bulk datasets,” said Sachi Komarasamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Intellizence.
If you are an AWS Data Exchange customer, start free trial with the following Intellizence data API products.
- Intellizence Business Expansion Dataset: Latest data about major business expansions by leading companies.
- Intellizence Merger & Acquisition Dataset: Latest data about Merger & Acquisition (M&A) deals in leading companies.
- Intellizence Startup Funding Dataset: Latest startup funding, Venture Capital, and Private Equity deals data.
- Intellizence Layoff Dataset: Latest data about the layoff, downsizing, and job cut announcements in leading companies.
About Intellizence
Intellizence is an award-winning AI-powered market intelligence startup and an AWS Software Partner. The Intellizence AI platform enables customers with timely and actionable intelligence to make better business decisions and identify emerging opportunities and risks proactively.
Intellizence is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. More information is available at www.intellizence.com.AWS, AWS Data Exchange are registered trademarks of Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Contact
Bipin Lakhani
+1 647 286 4824
www.intellizence.com
