West Jordan Council Member Launches Bid for Legislature
Two-term West Jordan Council Member Zach Jacob is seeking a seat in the Utah House of Representatives. He recently launched his campaign with a focus on west-side infrastructure, lowering sales taxes, and preserving local government control.
West Jordan, UT, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- West Jordan City Council Member Zach Jacob recently announced his campaign to run for the Utah House of Representatives in the new district 38. Jacob is currently in the third year of his second term on the city council, having first been elected in 2015. During his six-plus years on the council, he has seen the city add over 10,000 residents to become the third-largest city in Utah.
In the state legislature, Jacob plans to tackle infrastructure needs on the fast-growing west side of Salt Lake County. "I'm familiar with the needs of our growing west side, because I've been dealing with it for 6 years on the city council," Jacob said. "I know what the city needs, and how the state can help. The way the legislature drew the (redistricting) maps put all of West Jordan's growth into one district, and I'm ready to represent that district in the House of Representatives." Funding for completing Mountain View Corridor, east-west traffic flow, and improving U-111 all rank high on Jacob's priorities.
Other issues he plans on working on include reducing the tax burden on working Utahns by eliminating the sales tax on groceries, preserving cities' decision-making authority on land use regulations, and find ways to get the South Valley Regional Airport to be an asset for West Jordan.
Jacob plans on campaigning via the caucus/convention system, and won't be gathering signatures to guarantee a place on the primary ballot. "I trust the delegates and the convention system to vet the candidates. I hope to earn their trust as well," Jacob explained.
Caucus night is Tuesday March 8, 2022; and the caucus location for district 38 will be at Copper Hills High School.
Zach Jacob
801-755-9628
www.zachjacob.com
