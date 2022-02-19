SAN Group Welcomes Full-Service Digital Agency to the Network
New York-based DenTen Insurance Services is licensed to serve clients in NY, NJ, CT, PA, MA, and RI.
Hampton, NH, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, today announces the addition of DenTen Insurance Services to the network.
Founded in 2021, DenTen Insurance is an independently owned, full-service, digital insurance agency offering auto, home, life, commercial and pet insurance products. DenTen is led by President and CEO Michael Esposito and is licensed in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, primarily serving the Hudson Valley and Tri-State Areas of New York.
“It’s important to have the backing and support of an organization like the SAN group to better serve our community and DenTen’s clients throughout the northeast,” said Michael Esposito. “By having access to their many carriers and the support and experience of the SAN Group, we can understand our clients' needs and better position our business.”
Esposito created DenTen with a desire to give back. For every insurance policy sold, a portion of the profits are allocated to philanthropy. DenTen’s mission is to provide funding for medical services throughout Haiti. In the long term, they plan to expand their efforts by helping to create self-sustaining communities globally, starting with medical needs.
In addition to DenTen’s global philanthropic efforts, Esposito serves locally as a chairman of the board for the New Paltz Chamber of Commerce, president of the Toastmasters of Dutchess County and vice president of the Forgotten Children of Haiti. For more information about DenTen Insurance visit, https://denten.io/.
About DenTen
DenTen Insurance Services is an independently owned virtual insurance agency providing the best customer experience through technology and transparency. Founded by technology savvy insurance agent and executive coach, Michael Esposito, DenTen was created to embody Michael’s vision of serving the communities in which we live & work.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
