PixelPlex Shares Improved Custom Software Development Services
New York, NY, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PixelPlex, a software development company, has shared an update on its custom software development services that it has been providing to its clients for over a decade. The company has built a track record of delivering robust, future-proof, and efficient native and cross-platform solutions to businesses in various industries. Its projects include full-cycle custom software development, system upgrades, quality assurance, and dedicated service integration.
PixelPlex is a client-centric company that focuses on building custom software solutions that work for any client, regardless of their size, location, or industry. Their range of clients includes startups trying to find a footing in various sectors, small and medium-sized enterprises, and established brands looking to remain authentic and improve business efficiency.
“Each business’s needs are unique, and its need for specific, productive, and scalable software solutions cannot be overemphasized. Offering effective software solutions to businesses is a crucial source in their growth and development. One of the most effective ways to achieve that is through building tailored industry and business-specific software. This not only helps our clients to stand out from their competitors but makes them more vibrant, flexible, and scalable, adjusting to the tech trends and business needs more seamlessly,” the company’s CEO, Alexei Dulub, said.
The company has a creative and robust development team with an excellent internal structure that enables a smooth flow of clients’ projects. The team also holds vast expertise and experience using various software development techniques, digital tools, codebases, and the IT industry’s best practices. Their signature tech domains include blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), web and mobile app development. This helps them build highly efficient and innovative solutions for businesses on any scale.
The company boasts of more than 450 software development projects completed so far and over 150 million users of their products. Going forward, PixelPlex aims to continue offering enterprises outstanding products that help them meet their unique needs and match the market standards and trends. They continue to perfect their IT and software development consulting, mobile and web app development and accessibility, DevOps, CRM development and business automation.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a custom software development company based in New York. It provides solutions to businesses and industries through blockchain, IoT, AR/VR technologies. They also offer web and mobile app development and consulting services.
Alexei Dulub
+1-646-490-0772
https://pixelplex.io/custom-software-development/
