34th Memorial Championship Presented by Discraft – Disc Golf Tournament
Spinners on the Green is excited to announce that the 34th Annual Memorial Championship presented by Discraft, will again bring the top Disc Golfers from around the World to compete for more than $75k+ in cash and prizes, at two iconic courses: Vista del Camino Park in Scottsdale and Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defending champion, Paul McBeth, is the #2 ranked player in the World and signed the largest contract in disc golf history ($10+ Million) with presenting partner Discraft, based out of Michigan. He will be looking to make it back-to-back Memorial titles in 22’ and will be considered a favorite going into the week. Nationally ranked, local (Mesa) disc golfer Anthony Barela will do his best to give McBeth a run for his money. Anthony (or AB as he’s known around the scene) was the winner of the Shelly Sharpe Memorial in Scottsdale, the first PDGA A-Tier of the season and a Memorial warm-up on the Vista XL championship layout.
Fans are encouraged to come watch and it is free to attend. Tee times start everyday around 7am and the last card of the day will go off around 2pm. Areas will be designated for people to watch and even interact with some top professionals throughout the week! We expect, like previous years, our largest crowds to be Saturday and Sunday in Scottsdale at Vista del Camino Park. You can find a schedule on the event page at DiscGolfScene.com.
The Memorial Championship partners locally with folks like Huss Brewing Co. and Duke’s Sports Bar and Grill to bring the top disc golfers out to compete in the Valley.
The tournament is sanctioned as an A-Tier by the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA). The PDGA is the international governing body for the sport of disc golf and sanctions well over 5,000 tournaments in all states and 29 countries each year for professional and amateur disc golfers.
Disc Golf, or Frisbee™ Golf as it is also referred to, has seen unprecedented growth during the Covid-19 pandemic and is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. It is a great way to get outside by yourself or with others and can easily allow for social distancing. Disc golf is also very inexpensive to get started, most courses are free to play, and beginner sets (Driver, Midrange & Putter) start as low as $19.99 The sport is played using the same general rules, terminology and etiquette as traditional golf, but instead of using a club to hit a ball into a hole in the ground, the player throws a high-tech flying disc into a standardized target. Most courses are comprised of 18 par rated holes with diverse terrain and natural obstacles and the object, just as in traditional golf, is to play in as few throws of the disc as possible. Competitors carry a bag of approximately 10-20 discs, each one having a different flight characteristic, but the sport can be played recreationally with only one disc. Golf discs are very different in design from the Frisbee™ for throw and catch, they can be skillfully thrown by the sport’s top professional players as far as 500’ with amazing pinpoint accuracy.
Tournament Director Keith Murray stated, “Scottsdale is a world-renowned destination point. We have a thriving disc golf scene here and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to host this premier disc golf event in the Valley of the Sun. Our team, along with Discraft and the PDGA, are confident that we will put together an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators.”
For additional information, please contact Tournament Director, Keith Murray at 480-941-2513.
