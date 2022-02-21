American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science Missouri Presents Medical Laboratory Professionals Week
St. Louis, MO, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science – Missouri (ASCLS-MO) is proud to present Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (MLPW). The clinical laboratory professional is a key member of today’s health care team. Laboratory professionals have the skills to unlock important medical information that is pivotal to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease.
Every day, nurses, physicians, and other medical workers depend on laboratory professionals to perform tests on bodily fluids, interpret the results, and help supply a complete picture of a patient’s health. This has been especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using modern biomedical equipment and complicated analysis, laboratorians can detect the presence of cancer, identify infectious viruses and bacteria, and measure glucose, cholesterol, or drug levels in blood. Without this precise and valuable information, medicine would simply become guesswork.
Laboratory professionals often work in hospitals, physician offices, or private clinical laboratories, performing laboratory tests and monitoring the quality of their results. Others are employed by university or industrial research laboratories to seek solutions for medicine’s many unanswered questions. And these professionals are increasingly found outside the traditional laboratory, participating in community health activities, conducting environmental testing, or serving in the Peace Corps. Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (MLPW) began in 1975 under the auspices of the American Society for Medical Technology (now the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science [ASCLS]). Along with American Medical Technologists, numerous organizations participate in the event as co-sponsors and campaign supporters. This year marks the 47th year of MLPW.
In addition to MLPW activities headed by national groups, numerous hospitals and clinical laboratories around the country will hold celebrations to benefit the general public as well as laboratory professionals. These events are designed to recognize laboratories and laboratory professionals, enhance their image, and educate the public, government, and private sectors about their role in health care.
Whatever the setting – behind the scenes or out in your community – laboratory professionals are by your side, working as key members of your health care team. From April 24–30, 2022, please join these professionals in celebrating Medical Laboratory Professionals Week and their vital role in promoting and protecting your health.
About AMT: American Medical Technologists is a nationally recognized nonprofit certification agency and professional membership association representing over 85,000 individuals in allied health professions. Since 1939, AMT has been helping its members meet the challenges of their professions and fostering their professional and personal growth. Besides Medical Assistants and Medical Administrative Specialists, AMT certifies the following: Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Dental Assistants, Phlebotomy Technicians, Medical Laboratory Assistants, Allied Health Instructors and Laboratory Consultants.
About ASCLS-MO: The American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science – Missouri was established in 1949 and was originally named the Missouri Society for Medical Technologists (MSMT). Since then, the organization has gone through several name changes, but it remains the preeminent organization dedicated to making a positive impact in health care through leadership that will assure excellence in the practice of laboratory medicine. The society has around 200 current members and is one of the largest clinical laboratory science professional organizations within the State of Missouri. ASCLS-MO’s core beliefs include a) quality laboratory service is essential to quality health care, b) everyone deserves access to safe, effective, efficient, equitable, and patient-centered healthcare, and c) advancing the laboratory profession advances health care.
