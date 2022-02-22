Fever International Music Group to Sign R&B Superstars It's Allgood
R&B stars It's Allgood signing contract with Fever International Music Group. "This R&B Group is an amazing acquisition, taking Fever International music group into a new direction. Being Fever's first R&B group we will be giving their career advancement special attention," said Fever International Representative TC Page.
Manhattan, NY, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It's Allgood will begin their role with Fever International Music Group by introducing a new four track R&B Ep titled Moving On. Moving On includes four new tracks tailored to appeal to the masses, including a heart felt rendition of Hall and Oates hit track "Sarah Smile." “It's an honor for It’s Allgood to be working with Fever International. This is a major event for my group," states Jimmy Allgood, founder of It’s Allgood. "I feel our career has taken a major turn and It’s Allgood. Jimmy added we have worked so hard to get where we are today. We feel It’s Allgood will climb straight to the top of R&B. So give our music an ear, we know you will enjoy it. Our advice for younger artists stay in school, work hard, and never give up your goal, your Dreams can come true.”
It’s Alligood's new release “Moving On” is available now for pre save on Spotify, and released Worldwide on all music platforms, March 26, 2022. Search Online for It’s Allgood or Fever International Music Group for more Information.
