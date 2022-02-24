J&M Food, Inc. Issues a Voluntary Pecan (Tree Nut) Allergy Alert for 535 Packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies
Little Rock, AR, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- J&M Foods, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of 535 packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies, with best before dates 07-OCT-2022, 08-OCT-2022, 09-OCT-2022 and 10-OCT-2022 (UPC CODE #0 85239 25803 3), because they contain pecans that, although stated in the ingredients list, are not listed in the “Contains” declaration. People who have a severe allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans or tree nuts might have a severe allergic reaction if they consume these products.
These 535 total products were distributed through certain Target stores in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA and WI.
The products are packaged in 8-ounce cartons and have the expiration date on the bottom of the carton in the following format: [DAY-MONTH-YEAR].
Consumers who have purchased the above-described products are urged to discard the item and contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 or J&M at 1-800-264-2278 for a refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-264-2278.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Contact
J&M Foods, Inc.
Scott Thibault
501.663.1991
janis-melanie.com
