Afrailways Unveils the Timeline for the Construction of the Afrail Express Maglev High-Speed Rail Network to Connect the Entire Continent of Africa
The construction of the Afrail Express Phase One is expected to employ more than two million construction workers by different subcontractors at different sites across Africa for faster execution.
Windhoek, Namibia, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The construction of the Afrail Express High Speed Rail Phase One will begin in May 2024 at multiple sites in different countries and will start operations between certain inter cities by 2033, to connect major cities in Africa at a speed of 431km/h, to transport passengers to their desired destinations faster and safer, at affordable costs.
Afrail Express is designed to offer business class and economy class, with each class to feature hi-tech passenger coaches equipped with stylish interiors and comfortable seats with cool features such as Wi-Fi, entertainment and catering services.
When fully operational, Afrail Express will serve over 600 million paying passengers between different cities and countries in Africa every week in the highest safety and performance standards, and courier over 500 million paid packages weekly, effecting a creation of the largest advanced industrial ecosystem development in Africa of more than 50 million job opportunities.
"We are going to witness the largest industrial revolution happening on the continent of Africa, which when fully commissioned, will enable millions of people in Africa to become more productive as they will be able to move around conveniently, whether it is for their education, work, business or pleasure," states Rachel Long, VP, Corporate Strategy at Afrailways AG.
The First Phase of the Afrail Express high-speed rail network will connect Cape Town to Casablanca via Windhoek, Luanda, Lusaka, Kinshasa, Lagos and Dakar, then from Casablanca to Cairo via Tripoli, and lastly from Cairo to Cape Town via Nairobi, Kigali, Harare, Gaborone, and Johannesburg, forming a safe passageway, which covers nearly 80% of the African population, all to be connected by Afrail Express Maglev high-speed rail network.
Afrailways has issued Cillar STO to finance the construction of the Afrail Express Maglev high-speed rail network, phase one, at the cost of USD $90 billion. Cillar is designed to serve as the central currency for the Afrail Express ticketing ecosystem, which is to help eliminate cross border exchange rates and fees when passangers in different African countries are to buy their tickets to ride the Afrail Express.
"We are developing Afrail Express to help Africa meet its Agenda 2063," adds Rachel Long.
The construction of the Afrail Express Phase One is expected to employ more than two million construction workers by different subcontractors at different sites across Africa for faster execution.
About Afrail Express
Afrail Express is a flagship development project between Zurich, Switzerland-based Afrailways and Oshakati, Namibia-based Groot Suisse Industries. Afrail Express is committed to moving Africa, one passenger at a time, more safer, faster and affordable.
Contact Info:
Afrail Express Ltd
Windhoek, Namibia
Phone: +264-81-704-7694 (WhatsApp)
Email: afrailways@gmail.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/afrailexpress
Facebook: facebook.com/afrailexpress
Instagram: instagram.com/afrailexpress
Twitter: twitter.com/afrailexpress
Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.
Afrail Express is designed to offer business class and economy class, with each class to feature hi-tech passenger coaches equipped with stylish interiors and comfortable seats with cool features such as Wi-Fi, entertainment and catering services.
When fully operational, Afrail Express will serve over 600 million paying passengers between different cities and countries in Africa every week in the highest safety and performance standards, and courier over 500 million paid packages weekly, effecting a creation of the largest advanced industrial ecosystem development in Africa of more than 50 million job opportunities.
"We are going to witness the largest industrial revolution happening on the continent of Africa, which when fully commissioned, will enable millions of people in Africa to become more productive as they will be able to move around conveniently, whether it is for their education, work, business or pleasure," states Rachel Long, VP, Corporate Strategy at Afrailways AG.
The First Phase of the Afrail Express high-speed rail network will connect Cape Town to Casablanca via Windhoek, Luanda, Lusaka, Kinshasa, Lagos and Dakar, then from Casablanca to Cairo via Tripoli, and lastly from Cairo to Cape Town via Nairobi, Kigali, Harare, Gaborone, and Johannesburg, forming a safe passageway, which covers nearly 80% of the African population, all to be connected by Afrail Express Maglev high-speed rail network.
Afrailways has issued Cillar STO to finance the construction of the Afrail Express Maglev high-speed rail network, phase one, at the cost of USD $90 billion. Cillar is designed to serve as the central currency for the Afrail Express ticketing ecosystem, which is to help eliminate cross border exchange rates and fees when passangers in different African countries are to buy their tickets to ride the Afrail Express.
"We are developing Afrail Express to help Africa meet its Agenda 2063," adds Rachel Long.
The construction of the Afrail Express Phase One is expected to employ more than two million construction workers by different subcontractors at different sites across Africa for faster execution.
About Afrail Express
Afrail Express is a flagship development project between Zurich, Switzerland-based Afrailways and Oshakati, Namibia-based Groot Suisse Industries. Afrail Express is committed to moving Africa, one passenger at a time, more safer, faster and affordable.
Contact Info:
Afrail Express Ltd
Windhoek, Namibia
Phone: +264-81-704-7694 (WhatsApp)
Email: afrailways@gmail.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/afrailexpress
Facebook: facebook.com/afrailexpress
Instagram: instagram.com/afrailexpress
Twitter: twitter.com/afrailexpress
Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.
Contact
Afrialways AGContact
Rachel Long
+264-81-704-7694
linkedin.com/company/afrailways
Rachel Long
+264-81-704-7694
linkedin.com/company/afrailways
Categories