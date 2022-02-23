Dais World is the Media Partner for the Telugu Short Film Awards (TSFA) 2021
Dais World is the Media Partner to promote the Telugu Short Film Awards (TSFA) 2021, supporting young talent across the Telugu Short Film Industry. Organized in Hyderabad, Telangana, it was an event that brought to light young talent in the Telugu film industry.
Hyderabad, India, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On the 4th of December 2021, Dais World had the opportunity to partner with The Telugu Short Flim Awards to support young talent across the Telugu Short Film Industry.
Organized in Hyderabad, Telangana, the Telugu Short Film Awards 2021 was an event that brought to light young talent. SuchirIndia Group enabled the organisers of this endeavour to make the event a grander success, accompanied by the support of notable institutions like the Government of Telangana, The Department of Language and Culture, NIFD Institue of Fashion Design Limited, Mera Events, Sony Talks, Photomama, Rajashree Caterers and Standard Tax Filing LLP. Dais World also had the privilege of being their Digital Media Partner for their 2021 rendition.
As a token of appreciation, Mr Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private limited, was felicitated as a Guest of Honour at the event. While accepting this honour, he said, “Telugu ShortFilm Awards 2021 prove to be an honest endeavour in showcasing how the unsung short film industry needs serious attention. As the media partner, Dais World consciously acknowledges a sincere need for identification & recognition of noteworthy efforts put every year in this unorganized sector. There is no dearth of talent in this region, and it only needs some heart to spread the good word. We were happy to be an active part."
About Dais World:
Dais World - News & Editorials - is a Media brand from the house of Dais Informatics Private Limited, becoming the fastest-growing young voice of India, advocating quality journalism while also keeping the whole idea of online news consumption - meaningful & fun.
Dais World has quickly gained popularity amongst its target audiences who come to its platform to read and be rewarded for this habit. Dais World is everything a contemporary digital-ready reader would need to stay updated.
Contact Information:
Dais Informatics Private Limited (Brand owner of Dais World)
Ms. Sonam Bhagat
Business Head/ Executive Director
Address: Hyderabad, Telangana
Telephone: +91 8779860147
E-mail: assist@dais.world
