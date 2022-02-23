New Docuseries Spotlights 13 Influential and Diverse Creatives from Spain
Tocad@s is the new series that explores how creatives redefine beauty and art within their work and marks Anacaona Productions’ first documentary.
Madrid, Spain, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tocad@s is a new Spanish-language documentary series produced by Anacaona Productions that centers on the lives of creatives, artists and artisans behind some of the most popular brands in Spain. The series, created and hosted by interior designer Lola Rúa Ayllón, invites viewers to take part in intimate conversations with influencers, celebrities and industry leaders who have found a way to turn their art into a career.
The first season will premiere exclusively on Instagram (@Tocadas.es) as mini episodes with themes that delve into recovering what was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode will center art and culture as the impetus for exploring the concepts of time, reuniting with loved ones and facing personal and professional obstacles. Guests for the inaugural season include: Mariana Portocarrero, Beauty Editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine; Cristina Casa, Prima Ballerina of the Spanish National Dance Company (CND); journalist Lucía Asué Mbomío Rubio; Xavi Calvo, CEO of World Design Capital València 2022; Alejandro Medrano, CEO of Pasarela Latinoaméricana and Fashion Week Honduras; and fashion designer Alma Aguilar, among others.
"With so much content being released across social media and streaming platforms every day, there's even more emphasis on the need for originality," states Vianessa Castaños, the show’s executive producer. "And for me that goes beyond keeping up with the latest trends. We saw the need for a medium where people can meaningfully engage with art and culture. And hopefully this show will inspire the next generation of artisans and creatives to build a career around their craft.”
The series is financed by Grupo STIG and World Design Capital Valencia 2022, and is being made in collaboration with Spanish fashion house Tot-hom, Zapatos Franjul, La Finca La Muñoza, Librerías Taiga and Monbull venues.
Tocad@s begins filming in March of 2022 in Madrid, and you can follow the making-of on the official Instagram (@Tocadas.es). The first episode is slated to premiere in the fall of 2022.
About Anacaona Productions
Anacaona Productions is on a mission to boost the Spanish entertainment industry by developing original television programs and films that showcase a broader and more realistic range of the country’s cultural and racial diversity.
Founded by Vianessa Castaños, the company stands out for its ability to develop stories that can be adapted for international audiences. Anacaona Productions currently has two feature films and three premium scripted series in development.
About Lola Rúa Ayllón
Lola Rúa Ayllón is a multidisciplinary architect and interior designer whose goal is to promote the “emotional, experiential and sustainable design of spaces.” In short, to create unique visual and emotional experiences. She was the winner of the YO DONA Entrepreneurship Award in 2014 and also won the Best Decoration in Retail Award from the Community of Madrid in 2015.
Her professionalism and keen eye for design has drawn the attention of other professionals in the sector, including the prestigious Maison & Objet Paris 2021 international design fair, which named her their Ambassador in Spain.
