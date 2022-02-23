RDM Infinity, LLC Offers New MultiValue Rest Connector Solution: RDM Build
Carson City, NV, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RDM Infinity, LLC, announces RDM Build. RDM Infinity would like to offer companies of any MultiValue database a software solution to modernize their user interface. RDM Build currently has thousands of daily users on multiple platforms. It allows for MultiValue users to utilize REST web services that are not tied directly to any one vendor or database.
“We have built a company around this product for over a decade,” says Brandon Robinson, Founder and Head Geek at RDM. “It has allowed us to push the boundaries of what MV can really do. With a platform-independent RESTful API service provider, we can really interact with almost any system, browser, app, or mobile device in the world now, all while powering these systems from the data and business logic that has made your business successful for decades."
RDM Build can build upon the data and business logic that jBASE, Universe, OpenQM, and D3 users already have to modernize these MV systems even further.
Using a REST API to communicate between any MultiValue database and devices, cloud systems, or internal servers presents the NoSQL data wherever and however the user needs.
About RDM Infinity
RDM Infinity was founded on the idea that aging systems are not obsolete, but with continued development and enhancement, they can continue to power companies well into the future. With a primary focus on custom programming, integration, and enterprise app development, RDM Infinity is constantly innovating in the digital logistics industry.
With Warehouse Management, Fleet Tracking, Signature Capture, and more, we continue to push the boundaries of integration and help move companies forward.
For more information visit https://rdminfinity.com
“We have built a company around this product for over a decade,” says Brandon Robinson, Founder and Head Geek at RDM. “It has allowed us to push the boundaries of what MV can really do. With a platform-independent RESTful API service provider, we can really interact with almost any system, browser, app, or mobile device in the world now, all while powering these systems from the data and business logic that has made your business successful for decades."
RDM Build can build upon the data and business logic that jBASE, Universe, OpenQM, and D3 users already have to modernize these MV systems even further.
Using a REST API to communicate between any MultiValue database and devices, cloud systems, or internal servers presents the NoSQL data wherever and however the user needs.
About RDM Infinity
RDM Infinity was founded on the idea that aging systems are not obsolete, but with continued development and enhancement, they can continue to power companies well into the future. With a primary focus on custom programming, integration, and enterprise app development, RDM Infinity is constantly innovating in the digital logistics industry.
With Warehouse Management, Fleet Tracking, Signature Capture, and more, we continue to push the boundaries of integration and help move companies forward.
For more information visit https://rdminfinity.com
Contact
RDM Infinity, LLCContact
Ashley Manning
7754613577
https://rdminfinity.com
Ashley Manning
7754613577
https://rdminfinity.com
Categories