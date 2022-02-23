Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts Annual Polar Bear Plunge
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host an annual polar bear plunge into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 9:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear plunge, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 10:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be a raffle for a free half-day pontoon rental.
Starr, SC, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host an annual polar bear plunge into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. Organizers hope to beat previous years’ fundraising efforts and generate a strong sense of community during the day’s event.
The day will kick off at 9:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear plunge, and the participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 10:00 AM. Registration for the polar bear plunge is $30, and the event is open to the public. Any interested participants may visit the link for the event waiver below and send a completed version, along with registration payment, to AndersonRedFez@Gmail.com. All polar plungers will receive a complimentary t-shirt and medal to commemorate the event.
As an additional contribution from Big Water Marina and Campground, there will be a raffle for a free half-day pontoon rental. Anyone attending or participating in the event is eligible to participate in the raffle by purchasing tickets for $1/each. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Anderson County Shrine Club, and more event details can be found by visiting the Facebook event page linked below.
For questions or more information, please call 864-359-0216.
Visit the Facebook event page & RSVP here: https://fb.me/e/4Y4hApYwf
Polar Plunge waiver for participants: https://bit.ly/PolarPlungeWaiver
Sponsorship opportunities: https://bit.ly/PolarPlungeSponsors
About Big Water Marina and Campground: Big Water Marina is a self-service facility that is located on the largest expanse of open water on Lake Hartwell. The marina supports 150+ wet slips for both long and short-term boat parking. The full-service campground includes RV sites, primitive tent sites, and a seasonal bar & grill. Boat, kayak, paddleboard, and hydrobike rentals are available for visitors looking to explore the lake, while the marina’s Ship Store is stocked with essential items for purchase. Future plans in the works include cabin rentals, covered docks, family-friendly activities, and continued expansion of the marina grounds. To stay up to date with all announcements, follow Big Water Marina and Campground on social media.
For media inquiries, contact info@bigwatermarina.com.
