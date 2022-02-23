Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts Annual Polar Bear Plunge

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host an annual polar bear plunge into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 9:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear plunge, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 10:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be a raffle for a free half-day pontoon rental.