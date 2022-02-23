New Yorker Electronics Broadens Optoelectronics Line with Vishay High-Power Infrared Emitters
Six new Versions of the VSMA designed with 42mil Chip for 1.5A DC operation with Support for Pulsed Currents up to 5.0A.
Northvale, NJ, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has broadened its optoelectronics portfolio with the release of six new high-power infrared (IR) emitters in a 3.4mm x 3.4mm 3-SMD, no lead surface-mount package. These new Vishay IR emitters are available in wavelengths of 850 and 960nm and in heights varying from 1.8 to 2.9mm.
Built on Vishay’s SurfLight™ surface emitter chip technology, the new Vishay Semiconductors VSMA1085400 (2.9mm), VSMA1085250 (2.45mm), VSMA1085600 (1.8mm), VSMA1094400 (2.9mm), VSMA1094250 (2.45mm), and VSMA1094600 (1.8mm) are infrared, 850nm emitting diodes that feature a double stack emitter chip for highest radiant power. The 42mil chip size allows for 1.5A DC operation and supports pulsed currents up to 5.0A.
The series has a J-STD-020-rated floor life of 168h and an ESD up to 5 kV according to ANSI / ESDA / JEDEC® JS-001). The Vishay VMSA was also designed with a low thermal resistance (6 K/W < RthJSP < 9 K/W) and an angle of half intensity at ± 40°.
Applications for this line of Vishay Infrared Emitters include driver and occupant monitoring, eye tracking and safety and security such as CCTV. Supporting lead (Pb)-free reflow soldering, the devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.
As a longtime franchised distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Optoelectronics Optocouplers, Optical Sensors, 7-Segment Displays, Infrared Receivers, Solid-State Relays, LCD Displays, Visible LEDs, Infrared Emitters, Plasma Displays, Photo Detectors, IrDA Transceivers and Infrared Touch Panels.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
