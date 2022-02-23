My Pet's Brace Expanding to Toms River, NJ - Helping Pets Walk Again with Custom Leg Braces and Prosthetics
My Pet’s Brace designs and fabricates custom-made prosthetics and knee, hock, carpal and elbow braces for dogs and other pets. To help even more pets walk and play again, they've opened a new location in Toms River, NJ.
Toms River, NJ, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Body In Motion Sports & Ortho Inc has opened a My Pet’s BraceTM patient care facility in Toms River this February to help more pets live happier lives with the use of custom leg braces. Body In Motion is a comprehensive team of licensed and certified experts, providing custom orthotics and prosthetic devices to humans in New Jersey since 1996. They are now expanding their services to the veterinary industry. Dogs who are limping and in pain can once again enjoy going for walks, playing with other dogs and interacting with their families with the help of their My Pet’s Brace orthosis.
Teresa Zawislak will be leading the new practice. In addition to her 30 years of experience working as a veterinary technician in Ocean County, New Jersey, Teresa has trained extensively with My Pet’s Brace senior clinician and co-owner Clayton Blunk, at their Morgantown, PA facility.
Teresa said, "I am excited to use my experience as a veterinary technician and now as a My Pet’s Brace Practitioner to help more pets live active, quality lives with a custom brace. Our new facility will be the first and currently only pet bracing facility in the state. I look forward to being a local resource to help veterinarians and pet families provide the best care and options to their four-legged family members.”
My Pet's Brace was founded in 2010 by Jim Alaimo, a board Certified Prosthetist Orthotist, after he had provided orthotic and prosthetic care to humans for over 25 years. The custom veterinary braces are used to treat dogs with injuries in the knee, wrist, elbow and ankle. My Pet's Brace has fabricated over 11,700 devices, 87% of which are knee braces for dogs with Cranial Cruciate Ligament injuries, also knowns as ACL tears. These high-quality custom orthotic braces are used when surgery is not an option as well as a key component of rehabilitation and conservative management of orthopedic injuries.
Pet families choose a leg brace instead of surgery for their dog's injury or condition due to their pet’s advanced age, concern about the surgery recovery period, high financial cost of the surgery or the desire for a conservative management treatment of the injury. Veterinary professionals refer clients to My Pet’s Brace for the same reasons, but they also prescribe leg braces for pre- or post-surgical protection and as support for rehabilitation modalities.
The process of making a custom brace starts with a cast of the dog's leg. The cast of the dog's leg is made at a My Pet's Brace clinic or by the pet family's local veterinarian or rehabilitation professional. All devices are fabricated at the Morgantown, PA facility. The cast is filled with plaster to make a positive model of the leg. Using the model, the custom brace is made.
Jim Alaimo said, “We are extremely excited that pet families in the greater New Jersey area will now be able to receive hands-on care from a skilled and trained My Pet's Brace clinician. Teresa is an extremely knowledgeable and caring Practitioner and we look forward to working together to help even more pets through the application of our comfortable and effective custom leg braces."
About My Pet’s Brace:
My Pet’s Brace designs and fabricates custom-made prosthetics and knee, hock, carpal and elbow braces for dogs and other pets. We work directly with veterinary professionals and pet families around the world to provide a successful conservative management solution for pet’s front and hind leg injuries. My Pet's Brace has three patient care facilities, one in Morgantown, PA, Pittsburgh, PA and Toms River, NJ. For more information, visit mypetsbrace.com or call 610-286-0018.
