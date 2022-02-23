Gatesway Welcomes ORU Social Work Students
Local non-profit partners with local university to assist in the completion of junior practicums.
Tulsa, OK, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), is partnering with students from Oral Roberts University’s Social Work department working on their junior practicums.
Gatesway is happy to be partnered with Oral Roberts University (ORU) to give Social Work students a place to gain experience and have meaningful interactions with our friends, all while completing practicum requirements for their degree. This practicum provides students with several hours a week where they can work alongside professionals and obtain firsthand understanding of the future they are working towards.
One of their junior practicum students, Mallorie, had the following to say about her experience working with Gatesway: “…Gatesway has provided an excellent environment to challenge and expand my knowledge of resources available to adults with disabilities in Oklahoma. I am extremely grateful for the welcome that I have received…and hope to continue learning more about what it means to be a social worker from the professionalism and compassion that is modeled at Gatesway.”
In addition to the experience they are receiving, these students are also making a real impact in their community. Joanna Jones, Gatesway’s Chief Director of Resident Services, has loved working with the students from ORU: “Working with the ORU Junior Practicum students has been such an enriching experience. We at Gatesway are helping shape the future social workers in our community, and in return they are sharing with us a fresh perspective and incredible energy that recharges our entire organization.”
The Gatesway Foundation has always been focused on serving our community, and we are honored to work hand in hand with the next generation to ensure the people we serve are given all of the resources and opportunities they deserve.
About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.
