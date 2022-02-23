Timothy Healey Joins the Board of Director at Microvascular Therapeutics
Tucson, AZ, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, announced the appointment of Timothy Healey to the MVT Board of Directors. Mr. Healey bring a global perspective to pharmaceutical launch and commercialization.
“I am very pleased and honored to join MVT’s board. Every year, millions of patients benefit from the improved diagnostic accuracy of contrast enhanced ultrasounds. Importantly, the market for ultrasound contrast agents continue to grow. If approved, MVT-100 has the potential to provide important benefits to patients and healthcare providers,” said Mr. Healey.
Mr. Healey’s executive experience includes serving as Chief Commercial Officer - Complete Commercialization at EVERSANA™, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Lantheus Medical Imaging, Vice President/General Manager for US Virology at Abbott Laboratories/AbbVie, Senior Vice President, Commercial at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Executive Director of CNS Marketing at Sepracor. At EVERSANA, Mr. Healey is currently leading the launch team for an innovative therapy for patients with severe cardiovascular disease. During his tenure at Lantheus, Mr. Healey was responsible for worldwide sales and marketing of Definity®, the #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent. At Sepracor, Mr. Healey orchestrated the launch of Lunesta® (Sleep), one of the most successful launches to date, generating more than 4 million prescriptions in the first year of launch. He has also played key roles in the launches of Feraheme ® (Nephrology), as well as new indications for Allegra® (Allergy). He has won prestigious awards for launch excellence including Brandweek’s “Marketer of the Year,” and Medical Marketing a Media’s “Brand Team of the Year.” Mr. Healey received a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College, and a Masters in Business Administration from Babson College where he was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma Scholastic Honorary Society.
Emmanuelle Meuillet, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of MVT said, “I am very excited to have Tim Healey as a resource for our team as we move along our product through to the commercialization stage at MVT. His presence on the board will help guide these efforts and we are fortunate to have his expertise in the field.”
MVT was co-founded by Dr. Evan Unger, a radiologist and inventor. Dr. Unger previously discovered and developed Definity®, the world’s #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent. Definity is marketed by Lantheus. Definity is responsible for about 60% of Lantheus sales and the company has a market cap close to $2B. MVT is developing a new, improved, patented ultrasound contrast agent via an accelerated FDA pathway. MVT has follow-on theranostic products to diagnose and treat cancer, vascular disease as well as other conditions.
For further information, contact: Emmanuelle Meuillet, e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com
Disclaimer: The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
