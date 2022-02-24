JC Foundation Trust Introduces JCFTMate, a Friendly AI Chatbot to Help Combat Social Isolation and Loneliness
JC foundation trust (JCFT) recently added a new AI powered community companion bot called JCFTMate into their website and online community platform to help address social isolation and loneliness.
Salford, United Kingdom, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JC Foundation Trust has recently introduced a new AI GPT3 Intelligent bot feature (named JCFTMate) to their website and online community platform.
It’s a chatbot companion designed for all those who feel alone or isolated and wish to talk to someone to make them feel better. And Covid-19 pandemic has made this even worse.
Jay Charara, Chairman at JC foundation trust said, “Millions of people across the globe make use of AV software on a daily basis to stay connected during the pandemic or otherwise, but what if many of those are not available when you need them the most. Can AI solve this?”
He added, “We have seen positive results among people making use of AI based chatbots to combat loneliness and social isolation. This inspired us to create one for JCFT to help our communities and supporters.”
Try or explore JCFTMate by visiting JCFT website or JCFT HUB community platform for free.
It’s a chatbot companion designed for all those who feel alone or isolated and wish to talk to someone to make them feel better. And Covid-19 pandemic has made this even worse.
Jay Charara, Chairman at JC foundation trust said, “Millions of people across the globe make use of AV software on a daily basis to stay connected during the pandemic or otherwise, but what if many of those are not available when you need them the most. Can AI solve this?”
He added, “We have seen positive results among people making use of AI based chatbots to combat loneliness and social isolation. This inspired us to create one for JCFT to help our communities and supporters.”
Try or explore JCFTMate by visiting JCFT website or JCFT HUB community platform for free.
Contact
JC Foundation TrustContact
Jay Charara
0161 792 9817
https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org.uk
Jay Charara
0161 792 9817
https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org.uk
Categories