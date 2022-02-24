LoyaltyXpert Announces New Bonus Loyalty Section in Its Loyalty Management Platform
Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LoyaltyXpert, one of the best loyalty program solution providers in India, has announced that it has added a new bonus loyalty section to its loyalty management platform. In the new section, the admin can give extra points to the customers when they reach a predetermined target, which is either in points or currency.
After enabling the module, customers can create rules to enable automatic accrual of bonus loyalty points. These rules will be customer group-specific. Different groups will have different types of targets.
Upon reaching the targets, they will get the loyalty points after which they can spend those on future purchases. The bonus loyalty is an optional module. The admin can enable and disable it as and when required.
Speaking on the introduction of the new feature, the company spokesperson said, “At LoyaltyXpert, we always strive to raise the bar when it comes to delighting our clients and making sure that they have the best loyalty programs in place. Keeping this in mind, we launched a bonus loyalty module in our loyalty management platform.”
He further added, “The new feature is an optional module, which will help our clients to offer additional loyalty points during a specific time of the year. It will provide them the flexibility to enable and disable the module whenever they want.”
LoyaltyXpert has launched several new features in recent months, some of which include new customer services such as voucher redemption, customer bulk import option, customer management feature, QR code feature, real-time refresh and updates feature, and many more. For a detailed understanding of LoyaltyXpert’s web and mobile platform.
About LoyaltyXpert
LoyaltyXpert is a loyalty program solution provider that designs and develops best-in-class loyalty program solutions. The company’s loyalty solutions help its clients retain loyal customers and attract new prospects. It offers loyalty program solutions that are a perfect mix of affordability, flexibility, and functionality.
Contact
LoyaltyXpert
Maulik Shah
www.loyaltyxpert.com
