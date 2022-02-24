Loveforce International Releases a Night Song About a Kitty Cat in a Warzone
On Friday, February 25th Loveforce International will release three new digital singles by Rita Graham, Billy Ray Charles and Evan Lee Lovefire and host a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 25th, Loveforce International will release three new digital music singles. One single is about a night song. Another is about a golden kitty cat. The third compares love to a war zone. A romantic book will also be given away in honor of the three new digital music singles.
Rita Graham’s new digital single is entitled “Night Song.” It is an old-school Jazz song that is a cross between a modern jazz and a big band full orchestra recording. The song also has R&B overtones. The instrumentation is lush and the melody is memorable. The lyrics are romantic and their plot focusses on how two people's love can become their own personal night song.
Billy Ray Charles new digital single is entitled “Golden Kitty Cat.” The instrumentation is similar to doo-wap, old school soul or early rock music except that it's all done with a synthesizer. The lyrical plot revolves around a man who meets a new woman who takes him home to show him her kitty cat. There is an implied double entendre meaning but no dirty words.
The new digital single by Evan Lee Lovefire is entitled “Love Is Like A Warzone.” Lyrically, it equates romance to a battle and uses military references to describe lovemaking without using any dirty words. Musically, it is a cross between old-school Rock, R&B and Pop music.
The Book being given away is both the English and Spanish language e-book versions of Romance Lives! By Authors Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life. The book consists of a series of love poems that follow the arc of a relationship from the young, pure, joyous, optimism of its puppy love stage through the quiet wisdom of its mature stage.
“This week’s offerings conclude our Love Song February releases. The three digital music singles highlight different takes on love songs while the book being given away focuses on the three phases of a love relationship,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
The digital e-book will be given away on Friday, February 25th only, on Amazon exclusively. The three new digital music singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact, Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
