Unique Underwater Painter Olga Belka is Visiting the UAE for the First Time to Exhibit Her Collection of Paintings at World Art Dubai from 16 to 19 March 2022
Singapore, Singapore, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Belka is known as the only underwater portraitist in the world. She actually creates her artworks from the first brushstroke to the last being on the seabed. The artist has developed her unique technique of painting in salt water which enables her to transfer the finest details of the marine world. The entire process is eco-friendly. The exceptional painting method not only enables to convey the visual effect but also ensures the durability of the paints for centuries.
The main themes of Olga Belka’s paintings are the world of the sea, sunken treasures and wrecks, people in the unusual environment, and the reinterpretation of classical pictorial plots. All the artworks are painted from life in the tropical seas of the different regions.
The painter is known in more than 30 countries. Her numerous solo exhibitions took place in Europe and Asia. Now Olga is going to share the beauty of the marine world with the residents and guests of the UAE.
In addition, the artist will be a speaker at World Art Dubai. She will reveal the secrets of underwater painting to visitors every day from 16 to 19 March at the World Trade Center, Dubai. The artworks of Olga Belka will be displayed at stand H05.
