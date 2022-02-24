Horror Realm Con 2022 Features “Fright Night” Cast Reunion
Guest list includes horror icons, directors and authors plus a film program with international entries
Pittsburgh, PA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Horror Realm, Pittsburgh’s modern horror convention, offers an extensive guest list, film festival, contests and events. The 2022 show will be held March 4th through 6th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh South in Bethel Park.
This year’s show brings an interesting mix of actors, directors and authors from some of horror’s most recognizable films.
- Fright Night Reunion – bringing together four of the main cast members (Amanda Bearse, William Ragsdale, Stephen Geoffreys and Jonathan Stark) of the 1985 horror film.
- Actor, stuntman and author Kane Hodder, whose resume boasts extensive film and television credits. Kane is best known to horror fans for his roles as Jason Voorhees in several Friday the 13th franchise films and Victor Crowley in the Hatchet film series. Kane will be joined by author Mike Aloisi, who co-wrote Kane’s biography, “Unmasked.” Mike also produced and joins Kane in the reality series “The Killer and I,” where he and Kane travel the world and have insane adventures.
- Rachel True, who played Rochelle in the 1996 teen supernatural horror film The Craft and has appeared in the films Half Baked and two of the Sharknado films. Rachel is also known for roles in numerous television series, including Beverly Hills 90210, Dream On, Half and Half, and The Drew Carey Show.
- David Naughton, star of the iconic horror film American Werewolf in London and 80’s television series My Sister Sam.
- Jim Winburn, actor and stuntman, whose most famous role is as Michael Myers in the climactic scene of the original 1978 Halloween film. Jim is also known for his stunt work on Escape from New York, Tron and TV’s The Fall Guy.
- Writer and director Jeff Lieberman, whose films, including Just Before Dawn, Blue Sunshine and Squirm, are favorites among the video rental era fans. In 2020 Jeff published “Day of the Living Me: Adventures of a Subversive Cult Filmmaker from the Golden Age.” In the book Jeff pulls back the curtain and shares his path to becoming a filmmaker, including the ups, downs, fun times and bad times. It is an enjoyable reading experience that will make you appreciate his films even more.
Other guests include:
- Kristina Klebe – best known to horror fans as Lynda in Rob Zombie’s Halloween film. Kristina has also appeared in Tales of Halloween and guest roles in episodic television series such and Criminal Minds, CSI:Miami and Law & Order: SVU.
- Lar Park Lincoln who was Tina Shepard in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood and Kate in House II: The Second Story. She has also appeared on the television series Freddy’s Nightmares and Knots Landing.
- Bai Ling – award winning actress and who has appeared in The Crow, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Crank: High Voltage. Bai was also named one of People's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 1998.
- Tiffany Shepis – returning fan favorite who has appeared in many films including “Sharknado 2: The Second One”, “Tales of Halloween,” “Nightmare Man.”
- Steve Nappe – actor, stuntman and ghost hunter. Steve has appeared in several horror films such as Jason X and is the East Coast Case Manager for Hollywood Ghost Hunters.
- Leonard Lies – Lenny is best known as “Machete Zombie” from George Romero’s 1978 film Dawn of the Dead. He is also a director, editor and owner of Dream Catchers Films.
- Legendary WCW and WWF wrestler/manager Terri Runnels will be appearing on Saturday, March 5 only from 11 AM to 5 PM. She appears courtesy of ATC Promotions.
This year’s film program, curated by Adam Holtzapfel of Otheworldly Culture, features a large number of independent short film submissions from 14 countries including the United States, Canada, France, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bangladesh, Australia and Brazil.
The convention features a large dealer room with vendors selling horror themed merchandise such as DVDs, collectible figures, t-shirts, posters, jewelry and clothing; a film program; celebrity Q&A sessions; costume and tattoo contests and parties.
Tickets are $40 for weekend, $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance online horrorrealmcon.simpletix.com.
This year’s convention is sponsored in part by Pop Culture Comics, a family-owned business in Pittsburgh located on Mt Royal Boulevard, offering a range of new and second-hand pop culture merchandise and comic books. They are an authorized retailer for DC Comics, Marvel, Dark Horse Comics, NECA, Mezco Toyz and more. Founded with an enthusiasm for the 1980s, Pop Culture Comics hopes to become your go-to shop for both new and old collectibles, trades, toys, original movie posters, and comics. Visit their web site at www.buypopculture.com.
For more information, please visit www.horrorrealmcon.com.
