UniteUs Group Announces Mezcal Lauderdale - a Three-Day Mezcal Festival Celebrating Tequila's Sometimes Smoky Cousin

Mezcal Lauderdale is a celebration of everything Mezcal and will give attendees the opportunity to try their favorite as well as discover new brands. All while getting to know more about the featured Mezcal's from experts that will take them on the ultimate tour of Mezcal.