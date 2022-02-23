UniteUs Group Announces Mezcal Lauderdale - a Three-Day Mezcal Festival Celebrating Tequila's Sometimes Smoky Cousin
Mezcal Lauderdale is a celebration of everything Mezcal and will give attendees the opportunity to try their favorite as well as discover new brands. All while getting to know more about the featured Mezcal's from experts that will take them on the ultimate tour of Mezcal.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- UniteUs Group, the Creative Solutions Company behind the FemAle Brew Fest, Art Fort Lauderdale and other annual events, announces the launch of Mezcal Lauderdale. This celebration of everything Mezcal will be held at Le Méridien Dania Beach Hotel in Dania Beach Florida starting Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15, 2022. Curated by the UniteUs Group CEO Andrew Martineau and his wife Frances Antonio-Martineau, the three-day festival will be a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing some of the world's most popular Mezcal brands, new Mezcal's entering the market, food pairings, cigar pairings, tasting dinners, live music, and workshops with a special panel discussion on Agave Sustainability.
“The idea of Mezcal Lauderdale is to share the many nuances of this agave spirit with the US market and dispel the many myths about this 'sometimes' smoky cousin of tequila. Both myself and Frances developed our love and exploration of Mezcal at La Biblioteca - Toro Latin Kitchen's Tequila Library, and we're excited to share our fascination with all the attendees of the festival," says Andrew Martineau, UniteUs Group CEO.
Taking place in UniteUs Group’s backyard, Dania Beach, and inspired by Martineau’s obsession with creating niche destination events that showcase the beauty of the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. Mezcal Lauderdale promises to be a great reason to visit South Florida and embrace the all-encompassing sanctuary for modern luxury at Le Méridien Dania Beach and the Pan-Latin cuisine at Toro Latin Kitchen's Tequila & Mezcal Library.
"Le Meridien Dania Beach and Toro Latin Kitchen & Tequila Library are thrilled to host Mezcal Lauderdale. We're excited to be a part of this one of a kind Mezcal celebration and look forward to the festivities," says Doug Hope, General Manager of Le Meridien Dania Beach.
Friday
12:00pm - 7:30pm: Mezcal Industry Summit (open to hospitality industry only)
Saturday
3:00pm - 7:00pm: Mezcal Festival
4:00pm - 5:00pm: Mezcal Food Pairing (a-la-carte ticket)
8:00pm - 10:00pm: Mezcal Brand Consumer Dinners (a-la-carte ticket)
Sunday
12:00pm - 3:00pm: Mezcal Brand Brunch (a-la-carte ticket)
Confirmed Brands (so far) include Illegal, Del Maguey, El Silencio, Dos Hombres, Mezcal Union, Naroba, Quireme Mucho, Mezcal Amaras, Mezcal Tosba, Mezcal Exiliado, Batuq Bacanora, Mazot Bacanora, Gem & Bolt Mezcal, Elenita and Espinosa Cigars.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone and think Toro Latin Kitchen & Tequila Library will be the perfect backdrop for Mezcal Lauderdale. It's going to be a wonderful weekend of events and community in Dania Beach!" says Stephen Donahue, Director of Sales & Marketing of Le Meridien Dania Beach.
Tickets to Mezcal Lauderdale are available for purchase starting Wednesday, February 23rd at mezcallauderdale.com.
Mezcal Lauderdale will enforce COVID-19 policies in accordance with the state, country, and federal health guidelines provided.
About UniteUs Group
Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefit clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.
UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
