Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for March 27, May 15 Concerts
Scottsdale, AZ, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic announced the programs for its remaining spring concerts, scheduled for March 27 and May 15 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St., Scottsdale.
The March 27 concert features music from well-known composers such as Mozart (“Overture” and “Là ci darem la mano” from Don Giovanni, with duet by Melissa Solomon and Christopher Herrera), Chopin (“Variations on Là ci darem la mano” with Piano Soloist Qingqing Ye), and Beethoven (Symphony No. 3 Eroica).
The May 15 concert will feature Beethoven’s “4th Symphony” and Arlen and Harburg’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with soloist Melissa Solomon.
“We are delighted to welcome guest conductor Dmitry Polyakov as he joins our Resident Conductor John Massaro for the March 27 concert,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Be sure to get your tickets now!”
Polyakov is an award-winning symphonic and operatic conductor from Russia. He has earned advanced degrees in symphonic and operatic conducting, composition, and music teaching. Polyakov comes with an extensive repertoire that includes symphonic, operatic, ballet, original compositions, and spans the breadth of international experience. His experience includes performing masterpieces of all genres, nourishing the advancement of the orchestral repertoire, and fundraising while keeping an active role in music education, community work, and outreach activities.
“The introduction of Guest Conductor Dmitry Polyakov was well received by the audience of the February concert,” says Carol Skjaerris, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Dmitry is amazing to watch. He is extraordinary and powerful when he conducts the movements.”
Additional details on the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s concerts are available on the website, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Ticket donations of $15 are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org), and the venue website lists the latest information about Covid protocols for the events.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages. The organization is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors.
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
