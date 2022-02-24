The Life Raft Group, a Non-Profit Supporting Patients with GIST Cancer, Welcomes New Member of Their Medical Advisory Board
Dr. Neeta Somaiah of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Joins The Life Raft Group Medical Advisory Board
Wayne, NJ, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Life Raft Group (LRG), a patient advocacy organization focusing on GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) cancer, announced today that Dr. Neeta Somaiah has joined their Medical Advisory Board.
Comprised of experts from leading academic and medical institutions around the world, the goal of the MAB is to share scientific and research expertise to provide strategic direction on LRG initiatives to ensure the survival and well-being of GIST patients.
Dr. Somaiah is an Associate Professor of Sarcoma Medical Oncology and serves as the Deputy Chair of Sarcoma Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
She has thirteen years of sarcoma experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. Her primary clinical and research focus is soft tissue sarcomas, specifically liposarcomas and GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumors). Dr. Somaiah currently serves as the Principal Investigator of multiple investigator-initiated trials and cooperative group and industry-sponsored clinical trials at MD Anderson, and has in-depth knowledge and experience in the design and execution of clinical trials.
Dr. Somaiah also has ongoing collaborations for translational research both retrospective and prospective, that contribute to the understanding of these rare diseases, and explore the role of immunotherapy as a therapeutic avenue.
To quote Sara Rothschild, Vice President of Program Services at the LRG, “It is a pleasure to have Dr. Neeta Somaiah join The Life Raft Group's Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Somaiah has many years of clinical and research experience in GIST. Combined with her medical experience, she demonstrates true compassion and dedication to her patients. Her unique perspective is an important asset to the Medical Advisory Board and the LRG is thrilled that she is available to support the patient advocacy community.”
Dr. Somaiah joins a team recognized experts and key opinion leaders in the field of GIST.
About the Life Raft Group
The Life Raft Group is a non-profit with a simple focus: to cure a form of cancer – GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumors) – and to help those living with it until then. Our mission is to enhance survival and quality of life for people living with GIST through patient-powered research, education and empowerment and global advocacy efforts.
To learn more, visit the LRG website: www.liferaftgroup.org
Contact:
Mary Garland, Senior Director of Communications
mgarland@liferaftgroup.org
155 US Highway 46
Suite 202
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 837-9092, ext. 108
