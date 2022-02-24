Axiomtek Presents Feature-Rich Embedded SBCs with Intel® Processors – CAPA520, PICO319 and PICO318
The powerful, feature-rich CAPA520, PICO319 and PICO318 deliver high-speed 5G connectivity and big data transmission. These advanced performance features combined with rugged, reliable designs make the SBCs ideal for IoT applications.
City of Industry, CA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce its 5G-enabled industrial 3.5” and Pico-ITX embedded boards- the CAPA520, PICO319 and PICO318. These advanced boards provide seamless edge to cloud connectivity for accelerated AI-based solutions.
Equipped with powerful Intel® processors, the CAPA520, PICO319 and PICO318 deliver high-speed 5G connectivity and big data transmission. Powerful performance combined with rugged, reliable designs results in the perfect boards for IoT applications.
High-Performance Intel® Core™ -Based 3.5” Embedded SBC – CAPA520
The CAPA520 is a 3.5” embedded board powered by the LGA1151 socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Intel® Celeron® processors with the Intel® H310 chipset (Q370 optional). Its AX93A25 M.2 Key B 3042/3052 module facilitates high-speed 5G connectivity, better carrying capacity, and lower network latency for edge IoT applications.
Low-Power Apollo Lake-Based Pico-ITX SBC – PICO319 and PICO318
The PICO319 and PICO318 are noiseless pico-ITX single boards that pack rich I/O configurability and enhanced graphics capabilities into an extremely compact 100 x 72 mm system. The PICO319 is powered by the onboard Intel® Atom® x5-E3940 quad-core processor while the PICO318 has an Intel® Pentium® processor N4200 or Celeron® processor N3350. The systems feature a 5G compatible M.2 key B 3042/3052 socket as well as an expanded SIM slot.
A Chance to Facilitate Rapid Deployment for 5G Transformation
Axiomtek’s embedded boards enable innovators in the emerging IoT market to optimize their investment by minimizing the cost of launching applications. The industrial motherboards allow system developers and OEM/ODM to customize their system designs without increasing their budgets or deployment times.
For more product information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
