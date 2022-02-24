Hinfo Hotel App: Increase Guest Room Reservations, Current Location Upgrades & Improved Detection of Information Updates
Hinfo is launching Version 3.1 of their contactless guest compendium solution, today. This major update includes several refinements to their hospitality technology since their Version 3.0 release with F&B Ordering, Guest Service Requests and Immediate Notifications. Hinfo is addressing feedback from their member properties and are modifying their hotel compendium service to cater for their growing list of subscribers.
Melbourne, Australia, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hinfo have grown to the point where some properties utilizing their service are next door to each other, including but not limited to holiday homes.
To address this, Hinfo now displays a list of properties that guests are within close range of. For most guests, this will still display a single property but will display 2 or more properties if they are in radius of each.
In the Version 3.0 upgrade to the Hinfo service last October, they introduced a new "Secure Details" feature, which hides sensitive details and service for guests to use once authenticated.
With today’s update, properties can now allow guests to verify they are on-site via their current location as an additional option, after downloading the property details via any method available.
In addition to improving the guest access to each property’s details via their hotel app, Hinfo now also creates a new opportunity to drive additional revenue from repeat guest room reservations.
“Properties can now include their online reservation system within our Hinfo service, to create repeat reservations from their current guests while they are using our service during their stay,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Our major upgrade last October included Food and Beverage Ordering along with other features/service to drive additional post check-in revenue and now you can increase future guest room bookings.”
Here are many of the other addition to the Hinfo service with this release:
- Increased awareness of the Property Feedback option when guest’s check-out.
- Properties can now promote “On-Site Activities” alongside their other recommended Local Places and Events.
- Improved detection of information updates published by properties.
- Multiple minor visual and behind the scenes improvements.
All the hotel technology included in the Hinfo service that properties can provide to their guests is possible for only a few cents per room per night.
Hinfo is continuing to evolve their service today, to allow properties of all types and sizes to provide all their guests hotel compendiums that a contactless, efficient and easily accessible communication tool for guests to use wherever they are during their stay.
To learn more about their Hinfo service and everything introduced today, please visit their Hinfo website.
Contact
App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
