Hinfo Hotel App: Increase Guest Room Reservations, Current Location Upgrades & Improved Detection of Information Updates

Hinfo is launching Version 3.1 of their contactless guest compendium solution, today. This major update includes several refinements to their hospitality technology since their Version 3.0 release with F&B Ordering, Guest Service Requests and Immediate Notifications. Hinfo is addressing feedback from their member properties and are modifying their hotel compendium service to cater for their growing list of subscribers.