Crystal Cavalier, Congressional Candidate Talks Sustainable Energy at WRISE
Raleigh, NC, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Congressional candidate, Crystal Cavalier is scheduled to speak at the Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) virtual conference taking place on Friday, Feb.25, from 12-1p. During the event, Cavalier will participate in a panel discussion sharing ways to make energy renewable and sustainable while investing in indigenous communities in the process.
WRISE panelists include Commissioner Darcie Houck of California Public Utilities Commission, Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties Executive Director, Sarah Augustine and moderated by Angie Hacker, CEO & Principal Consultant of Prosper Sustainably. “Indigenous and rural communities are suffering the most and I look forward to discussing how to incite change with my fellow panelists at WRISE. I am so honored to have been selected for this opportunity,” states Crystal.
Due to her years of community advocacy, Cavalier was invited to support the event. She is a staunch advocate in support of climate justice and works constantly to ensure underprivileged communities of color have access to education and resources. Cavalier created and founded 7 Directions of Service, an organization that is tasked to facilitate community efforts to protect environmental and community health through advocacy, education, and mobilization.
For questions or interview requests, please email Dana@CrystalCavalierCongress.com or call 704.777.3368.
