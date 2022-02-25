Carrin Byk, a Leading Buyer's Agent Realtor in Clarkston, Michigan; Earns Her ABR Designation

Carrin Byk is a Top Producer at Keller Williams Premier Real Estate in Clarkston, Michigan. She is continually striving to provide exceptional service for buyers and sellers by obtaining designations. Her latest is the Accredited Buyer's Representative, awarded by the National Association of Realtors.