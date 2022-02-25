Carrin Byk, a Leading Buyer's Agent Realtor in Clarkston, Michigan; Earns Her ABR Designation
Carrin Byk is a Top Producer at Keller Williams Premier Real Estate in Clarkston, Michigan. She is continually striving to provide exceptional service for buyers and sellers by obtaining designations. Her latest is the Accredited Buyer's Representative, awarded by the National Association of Realtors.
Clarkston, MI, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local Realtor Achieves National Recognition
Clarkston, Michigan- Carrin Byk with Keller Williams Premier has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (NAR).
Carin joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focused specifically on representing the real estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization world-wide. THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS, "The Voice for Real Estate," is the world's largest professional association, representing over 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.
To learn more about Carrin Byk visit her website: https://carrinbyk.kw.com/
You may contact the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council by telephone, (800) 648-6224, by email, rebac@nar.realtor, or by visiting the REBAC website, www.REBAC.net.
Contact: Carrin Byk
Keller Williams Premier
8031 Ortonville Rd. Suite 190
Clarkston, MI 48348
