Infosec Institute Named Security Awareness and Training Champion by SoftwareReviews
Infosec IQ security awareness and training platform recognized for exceptional client support and product enhancements.
Madison, WI, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, announced it received a 2022 Emotional Footprint Award from SoftwareReviews. This award names them as a champion in the Security Awareness and Training category for the second year in a row. The Security Awareness and Training Emotional Footprint Award recognizes vendors who have significantly positive sentiments from users toward the vendor experience and their product.
The Emotional Footprint Award evaluates and ranks products based on emotional response ratings from IT and business professionals who have used them directly. The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) results from aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.
Based on client reviews on SoftwareReviews.com, Infosec IQ earned a +93 NEF score, with 90% of clients saying they would recommend the platform to their peers. Infosec IQ clients mentioned an extensive content library, customization, user-friendly interface, continuous product upgrades and Infosec’s dedicated client success team as key emotional drivers.
“At Infosec, client feedback and satisfaction power everything we do. Building successful security awareness programs is no small feat, and we’re proud to provide solutions that help teams worldwide do so,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec founder and CEO. “We look forward to working alongside our clients to develop security awareness training and resources that drive behavior change, mitigate business risk and bolster security culture.”
Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber-secure at work and home. The platform includes over 2,000 awareness and training resources to equip organizations with everything to prepare employees to detect, report and defeat cybercrime. In 2021, Infosec IQ added 1,600 new awareness training resources and launched three security awareness learning series, including the first and only Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games, offering a new way to engage learners while teaching cybersecurity basics.
Read what makes Infosec a champion in the Security Awareness and Training Industry here - www.softwarereviews.com/categories/security-awareness-training.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a leading IT research and advisory firm.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training.
